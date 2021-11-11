CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responds to “controlled” fire

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acNJ7_0ctE88Jg00

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.– The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team and other fire sources within the region are currently monitoring the status of a “controlled”, slow-moving fire burning within the 4200 Basin Drive in Cotopaxi, Colo.

One structure has been lost to the fire but all other structures are not threatened at this time. The structure is currently within “mop up” stage.

Cold embers are being seen by crews at this time. Tomorrow morning, on Thursday, Nov. 11, a multi-mission aircraft flight has been scheduled to check the area for hot spots.

This fire appears to be contained within the immediate affected area due to the proactive response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man dead after industrial accident in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene of an industrial accident on Wayfarer Drive in Security-Widefield. A FOX21 crew on scene has confirmed that a construction worker has been killed. He was working with a front end loader at the time. EPSO has not […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

What caused the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park?

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation into the Kruger Rock Fire has revealed high winds blew a tree onto a nearby powerline causing it to arc and start the fire. The fire started early Tuesday morning in the area of Little Valley and Fish Creek near Kruger Rock. As […]
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Fremont County, CO
City
Cotopaxi, CO
Fremont County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Weather#Fire Burning#Office Wildland Fire Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Amber Alert: Lilly Ingalsbe last seen in Westminster on Tuesday

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigations has activated an amber alert for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe in Westminster. Lilly is described as a white female, 5’02” and 111 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes. Lilly was last wearing a red, button-up flannel, blue jeans, black shoes, black glasses, and an orange backpack. […]
WESTMINSTER, CO
KXRM

Man accused in deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire tells officers he’s an alien who “communicates directly with God”

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire and Police departments responded to a deadly fire at the Enfield Apartments, near the intersection of Fillmore Street and Hancock Avenue, on November 8. A week later, the El Paso County courthouse released more information about 20-year-old Trey Dove, who was arrested that day and charged with first […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy