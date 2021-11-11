Suspect arrested after double stabbing in Tacoma

Stock photo of police lights.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 39-year-old man suspected of a double stabbing Saturday morning in Tacoma has been arrested, police said.

According to law enforcement, at about 7:45 a.m. a woman at a home in the 3100 block of South 9th Street called 911 screaming for help, stating her mother had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman inside the home and immediately performed lifesaving measures.

Police said they found another woman, 44, unresponsive in a vehicle behind the home who had also been stabbed and began performing lifesaving measures on her.

Both women were taken to the hospital, the 41-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries, and the 44-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Officers later found out that the 41-year-old had witnessed the 44-year-old being stabbed by a man who fled the scene and then returned and stabbed the witness who was providing medical aid to her neighbor, authorities said.

The 41-year-old victim alerted her daughter who then called 911.

The suspect fled the scene again after the second stabbing.

After detectives were able to identify the 39-year-old stabbing suspect, he was arrested Wednesday at a home in Tacoma and booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree assault, and first-degree robbery.

©2021 Cox Media Group