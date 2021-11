Minimally invasive procedure helps cardiologists “repair the repair” and patients avoid second open-heart surgeries. Jacksonville, Fla., November 5, 2021 – Baptist Heart Specialists’ is once again leading the way in minimally invasive, high-risk heart valve repair. Siddharth Wayangankar, MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI, RPVI, interventional cardiologist, and Nathan Bates, MD, cardiac and thoracic surgeon and chief of cardiac surgery, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, have performed the first Edwards Lifesciences Transcatheter Mitral Valve In Ring procedure (TMVIR) in Florida following FDA approval of the procedure. TMVIR is used for fixing failing mitral valve repairs (prior mitral valve surgical repair with a ring) in patients where a second open-heart surgery is considered too risky.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO