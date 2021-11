OneSpan announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Moynahan as President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 29, 2021. Mr. Moynahan most recently served as CEO at Forcepoint, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, for nearly five years where he transformed the company’s offerings from predominantly on-premises to a cloud-consumption model and drove record new business growth prior to its acquisition by Francisco Partners in January 2021. Mr. Moynahan will work closely with Steven Worth, who has served as Interim CEO since August, on a seamless transition.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO