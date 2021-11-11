CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Barton scores 30, Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic

By The Associated Press
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTHhE_0ctE6yTb00

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98.

Zeke Nnaji added 19 points and Jeff Green and Bones Hyland had 12 apiece for the Nuggets, who have won four straight and six of seven.

Oh, brother: Heat-Nuggets mess goes from on-court to online

Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points and 19 rebounds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland reminds Jamal Crawford of himself

During an NBA League Pass alternate broadcast of a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night, former players Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson were asked which current players remind them most of themselves. Crawford, a 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year, mentioned players such as Stephen Curry because of his ability to get his shot and Kyrie Irving because of his ball handling. He then went on to say that there are a couple of young players in the league who remind him of himself, and mentioned none other than Denver Nuggets rookie Nah’shon “Bones” Hyland.
NBA
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Nuggets defeat Pacers with Nikola Jokic serving one-game suspension

The Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic serving a one-game suspension, earned their first three-game winning streak of the season Wednesday night with a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Denver improves to 7-4 ahead of Friday’s home test against the Atlanta Hawks. Will Barton carried the Nuggets in...
NBA
chatsports.com

Pacers final score: Pacers top Knicks 111-98

The Indiana Pacers led the entire way, topping the New York Knicks to pick up their second straight win. Indiana jumped ahead 11-0, eight of those points coming from Myles Turner. The Pacers had a response all night, especially in the fourth when New York had cut the lead to four with 6:48 remaining. Turner entered, scored five, and it time to turn out the lights.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Will Barton
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets 101, Indiana Pacers 98: Three Takeaways

In the NBA, it’s always a next man up mentality. With Nikola Jokiu0107 and Michael Porter Jr. out for Wednesday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers, the Denver Nuggets needed timely contributions from other players, which is just what they got in a 101-98 victory. Denver was able to gain a...
NBA
Gazette

Will Barton III's big game, late bucket leads short-handed Denver Nuggets over Indiana Pacers

DENVER – Will Barton III put on a show worthy of the spotlight in the shorthanded Denver Nuggets’ 101-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Ball Arena. With the Nuggets playing without star center Nikola Jokic, who served a one-game suspension, or the injured Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee), Barton put up 30 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and came up with two steals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Indiana Pacers#Bones Hyland
chatsports.com

Halftime Rewind: Pacers at Nuggets

The Pacers are in Denver tonight to take on the Nuggets as they look for their second consecutive road win. The Blue & Gold are facing a Denver squad that is missing three key players, including 2020-21 MVP Nikola Jokic after he received a one-game suspension for an altercation in his previous contest.
NBA
thednvr.com

Grades: Will Barton Goes Full Thrill on Indiana Pacers

“Will Barton is playing at the highest level I’ve seen him play at.” Michael Malone Will Barton – A+ Without Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokić, Wednesday night’s game had Barton’s name written all over it. The Denver Nuggets needed someone to step up and take charge against the Indiana Pacers, and Thrill obliged from the jump. He…
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Learning from life without Nikola Jokic

With Nikola Jokic removed from the deck of last night’s inter-conference matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the NBA world got to take a look at a Denver Nuggets team playing without their top two scorers. Jamal Murray’s injury is nothing new, but the league MVP spent Wednesday serving a one-game...
NBA
9NEWS

Porzingis helps Mavs rally in 4th to beat Nuggets 111-101

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Denver Nuggets 111-101. Doncic had 23 points and 11 assists, and Jalen Brunson scored 17 off the bench for the...
NBA
Columbia Missourian

Tatum scores 23, Celtics beat Cavaliers 98-92 to split set

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as the Celtics beat the Cavaliers 98-92 on Monday in Cleveland. Al Horford had 17 points and nine rebounds and Schroder and Marcus Smart each scored 14 as Boston (7-7) won for the third time in four games. Tatum also had eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
NBA
Yardbarker

'Signature Win': Kristaps Porzingis Leads Mavs to 111-101 Win Over Jokic's Nuggets

Coming into Monday night's contest at the American Airlines Center, vs. the 9-4 Denver Nuggets, a few questions come to mind. Will their current Western Conference ranking correlate with playoff success?. Has Dallas beaten anyone worth mentioning?. Not to say none of the questions hold merit, but it's also early...
NBA
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
NBA
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy