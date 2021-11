KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People from across Knoxville came together on Gay Street Thursday morning to honor our servicemen and women this Veterans Day. “I want to honor all the other veterans that are here and what they paid for our freedom,” said one of the servicemen in the crowd. “To hear the helicopters passing over, reminds me of the days I was in Vietnam,” said another.

