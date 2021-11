Evangel stole its way to big leads early and late in Tuesday's game against William Woods. The Owls allowed the Valor to steal the ball 16 times on its way to 35 points off turnovers and 44 points off the bench for a balanced offensive attack in William Woods' 92-70 loss. William Woods fell behind by double digits in the first half before tying the game in the third quarter and then Evangel's defense made it so the Owls' never had the lead.

