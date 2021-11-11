Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Kaminsky Method in Full Effect

The Portland Trail Blazers faced the Denver Nuggets tonight minus star point guard Damian Lillard, who sat out the game suffering from abdominal strain. Unfortunately for Portland, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was present and accounted for...repeatedly. The Blazers started the game letting Denver score wherever they wanted. With a quick, double-digit lead in hand, the Nuggets spent the rest of the night sending Jokic to put out any spot fires Portland’s deep shooting created. The Joker finished the game with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in just 28 minutes of play. The Blazers had no answer, falling 124-95 to go 6-8 on the season.
Comments / 0