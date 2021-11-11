Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Kaminsky Method in Full Effect

The Portland Trail Blazers wrap up their 3-game road trip Wednesday evening against the Cleveland Cavaliers in hopes of grabbing at least one win on the trip. Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get your ready for tonight’s action with a preview of the match up with the host of the official podcast of the Cavaliers, Justin Rowan of The Chasedown podcast. Together they’ll discuss what changes the Cavs are currently undergoing, a short roster with Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen out due to COVID protocols, rookie sensation Evan Mobley and his early burst onto the scene, how the Cavs stack up tonight and an outside point of view on the Blazers to start the season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO