Stock market performance boosts fund for Wilkes-Barre’s five pensions

WILKES-BARRE — Even with a poor third-quarter performance the city’s pensions as a whole are doing well for the year and could reach a milestone next year, Mayor George Brown said.

The overall value of the five pensions could top $100 million for the first time with the addition of between a $20 million to $22 million investment from a bond deal expected to close next month, Brown Wednesday said.

“That puts this plan in probably the best position it’s ever been in, if I’m not mistaken,” Brown told members of the Aggregated Pension Board during its quarterly meeting at City Hall.

The funding ratio would increase to 68% from the current level of 53% and the city’s Minimum Municipal Obligation payments to the pensions would drop to approximately $7.2 million from $8.5 million over the next several years, Brown said.

PFM Asset Management LLC placed the aggregated fund value at $76 million on Sept. 30, a drop of $2.7 million from the second quarter. But the most recent valuation topped $80 million due in large part to the stock market’s performance.

With a year-to-date return of 7.13% the fund did better than the target index of 6.69%, PFM’s Marc Ammaturo said.

“You’re outperforming the index because you’re overexposed to equities and underexposed to bonds or fixed income,” Ammaturo said.

PFM invested 65% of the fund in equities and reduced the investment in bonds to 30.8% from the target allocation of 36%. The fund manager will keep a close watch on the market with the expected move next year by the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates, Ammaturo said.

If the move is done midyear it says the Fed thinks the economy is on sound footing and self sustaining, Ammaturo said. But if the Fed acts earlier, there’s a chance PFM “will get defensive” and reduce the investment in stocks, he said.

“The Fed has been a big tailwind to the equity market performance, but there’s a chance, there’s a risk that they’re a headwind to equity performance in 2022,” Ammaturo said.

Firefighter and Board member Mark Lear renewed his request to cut the discount rate of return for the fund by 0.25% in 2023 to reach the eventual target of 6.5% used by other municipalities. The reduction from the current rate of 8% would benefit taxpayers and pension members in the long term, he said.

Others agreed with Lear’s proposal, but disagreed on the timing of it and wanted to wait until new investment into the fund.

“I don’t know if there’s any harm in waiting until after we see the effect of the bond infusion and then we may want to alter that. We may want to do 0.50% rather than 0.25%,” Board solicitor Carl Frank said.

The Board approved taking up the issue at its May 2022 meeting.

It also approved a 3% pay increase for Stacy Hoedl in 2022 and 2023. Hoedl, who works in the city’s finance office, is paid approximately $15,000 by the board for her work on the pensions.

Lear proposed the pay hike, saying there hasn’t been a cost of living increase for the position in years.

“We’ve had pensioners that have gone to her for questions and she’s always been there, polite, courteous, very good information,” Lear said.

“I want to make sure that we don’t lose her. I want to make sure that she stays on the job,” Lear said.

The Board further approved the pending change in control of the fund manager. The acquisition of PFM Asset Management by US Bank is expected to close on Dec. 7. PFM will continue to operate as its own entity.