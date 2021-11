Following our recent preview of this motherboard, Z690 is here at last! And it’s ushering in the new 12th Gen Intel processors and a huge wave of new features from both. Gigabyte already has an impressive range of motherboards launching, but the most exciting ones are under their enthusiast-focused AORUS branding. The new Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Pro isn’t the most extreme of the bunch, that would literally be the Z690 XTREME. However, the Pro represents something of an extry level, albeit the entry-level of extremely expensive ultra-high-end gaming and overclocking motherboards. With that in mind, you should get getting most of the thrills of their much more expensive models, without going too overboard.

