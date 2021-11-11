Connolly shines, but the IceHogs fall in OT to the Iowa Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Forward Brett Connolly registered a goal and two assists, but the Rockford IceHogs (3-5-1-0) saw a lead slip away late in the third period and fell, 4-3 in overtime, to the Iowa Wild (5-3-1-0) at BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday night.

Iowa opened the game scoring midway through the first period as defenseman Dakota Mermis snuck a shot away through traffic and past IceHogs netminder Malcolm Subban (OTL, 39 saves on 43 shots) at 11:15. The IceHogs responded with a power-play marker from Connolly at 15:15, completing a quick passing play with forwards Josiah Slavin and Lukas Reichel. Just over two minutes later, Slavin gave the IceHogs the lead with a shorthanded goal at 17:19, beating Wild goalie Dereck Baribeau (W, 18 saves on 21 shots) with a one-time shot from Ian Mitchell and Connolly.



Early in the second frame, Wild forward Connor Dewar knocked in a loose puck for his third goal of the season to make it 2-2 at 3:31. With both clubs fighting to gain momentum, IceHogs blueliner Wyatt Kalynuk reclaimed the lead for the home club at 8:12 of the third period, blasting in his first goal of the season in his season debut off the left-wing point.



With the clock winding down, the Wild pulled Baribeau for the extra attacker and evened the contest with 26 seconds left off the stick of Nick Swaney to force overtime. Defenseman Joe Hicketts completed the comeback for Iowa at 3:53 of the extra skate on the power play, banking a shot from between the faceoff circles past Subban.



The IceHogs finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play while the Wild went 1-for-4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.