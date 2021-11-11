First NFL Strength and Conditioning Coach

Clyde Emrich helped train Bears players as strength and conditioning coach from Doug Atkins to Dan Hampton.

The Bears on Wednesday announced the loss of the man who was their longest-tenured full-time employee at age 90.

"Clyde revolutionized the way teams trained for an NFL season," Bears vice president Brian McCaskey said. "He shared his knowledge and expertise with athletes from all walks of life and at all levels. Clyde would always say 'give me an athlete, and I'll make them an even better athlete by making them stronger.'

"One of the things that makes Clyde's story so unique is that he was self-taught. As accomplished as Clyde was, he was driven to be the best at his craft. A 'Legend' in every sense, he was a wonderful friend to many. He is irreplaceable and will be missed by everyone who knew him."

Emrich was the NFL's first full-time strength and conditioning coach, hired in 1971 when Jim Dooley was still the team's coach. However, he actually had contact with team founder George Halas first in 1963 and had helped train Pro Football Hall of Famers Stan Jones and Doug Atkins at a local YMCA. Both players were critical to the success of the 1963 NFL championship team.

Emrich was the strength and conditioning coach from 1971 to 1991 and remained on as a full-time employee, advising at times in his area of expertise while also serving as co-training camp coordinator with Brian McCaskey.

A former Olympic weightlifter, Emrich was the first man under 200 pounds to clean and jerk 400 pounds. He was a four-time national champion who began training at home as a 5-foot-6, 110-pound 15-year-old using homemade cans of sand and cement.

Emrich was a four-time national champion who won the Pan American Games gold medal in 1959 and competed in the Olympics in Helsinki in 1952. He was named to the USA, National Fitness and Illinois and Chicagoland Sports Weightlifting Hall of Fames.

Visitation for Emrich will be 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville and a funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at St. Joseph Church in Libertyville.

