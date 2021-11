The Lakers (5-3) host OKC (1-6) on Thursday evening at Staples Center, with a 7:30 p.m. tip on Spectrum SportsNet. It was a long flight home from Oklahoma City for the Lakers last Wednesday night. After coming out of the gates hot and building a 26-point lead, LAL endured a massive Thunder comeback that ultimately resulted in a 123-115 loss. The youngest team in the NBA outscored the oldest team in the NBA 41-23 in the third quarter, and 26-20 in the fourth quarter, on the second night of a back-to-back set after L.A. had beaten San Antonio the night before.

