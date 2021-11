DENVER — A prominent Denver attorney whose law license was suspended after a series of run-ins with the law has been disbarred. Robert Corry was an advocate for marijuana law reform who co-wrote the 2012 amendment that legalized recreational cannabis in Colorado. He was also the first attorney to represent Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the semi-truck driver convicted of vehicular homicide and 23 other charges after a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood that left four people dead in 2019.

