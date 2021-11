DENVER — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire that damaged six buildings in north Denver Tuesday, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD). DFD said the fire burned six buildings at 4236 York St., which is between 40th Avenue and Interstate 70 in north Denver. The fire burned a building and a detached garage that had items inside but were unoccupied, firefighters said, as well as a shop that had three people working inside.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO