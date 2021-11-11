CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 3-Australian regulator sets framework to curb risky lending amid hot property market

By Paulina Duran
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds economist comment in 8th paragraph)

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s prudential watchdog published on Thursday a long-anticipated framework for rules aimed at curbing risky property lending by banks to safeguard the financial system at a time when the housing market is red-hot.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) also proposed changes to regulatory standards that would formalise a requirement for banks control riskier residential and commercial property lending in a timely manner.

The changes would add lending limits and industry-wide lending standards to current credit-risk standards, in order to strengthen the enforceability of the measures, it said.

“APRA has commenced a consultation into an update to APS 220 Credit Risk Management (APS 220) that would require banks to ensure they could implement limits on higher risk residential mortgage and commercial property lending in a timely and effective manner,” the regulator said in a statement.

Australia’s central bank last month warned that “exuberance” in the housing market was encouraging a build-up of debt that might destabilise the financial system, urging banks to maintain lending discipline amid the boom.

On Thursday, APRA said that if necessary, the same limits could be introduced for non-bank lenders who are currently not subject to the same level of regulatory scrutiny.

The proposed rules would apply to them, “should APRA determine that (non-bank) lenders are materially contributing to risks of instability in the Australian financial system,” it said.

HSBC Chief Economist for Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham said the framework was part of a trend for financial cycles to be managed “not just by monetary policy, but by prudential settings as well.”

In the paper, the regulator said its toolkit of macroprudential measures - which also include capital buffers and restrictions on distributions - was in line with international peers, except for measures such as limits on debt payments to income.

In October, APRA tightened restrictions on home lending with a higher benchmark for assessing home buyers’ ability to repay loans, in a move to reduce borrower’s maximum borrowing capacity by about 5%.

Reuters

