Editorial: Service and sacrifice

Today is Veterans Day. It marks the end of a war, the First World War, widely regarded today — mistakenly — as meaningless. For this reason, Nov. 11 has been for its entire modern history a somewhat ambiguous day.

We honor those who served, but we wonder: What was it for? Was it worth it? Are we, who inherit the world made possible by the wars our veterans fought, worth it?

But we don’t honor our veterans because they are perfect, or because our country is perfect, or because its wars have been perfect. We honor them because of honest sacrifice, even if offered by imperfect people to imperfect ends, is a sacred act. We honor them because if we don’t, or can’t, or won’t, then we undermine one of the supports — shared sacrifice — that makes society possible.

We honor them because not to is to dishonor ourselves.

Bestowing a fitting honor can take many forms, such as raising a glass, a thought, or a prayer for America’s veterans today, alive and passed. Or we can ask ourselves what small sacrifice we can make for the good of others today.

Service to one’s country is sacred. Veterans Day celebrates those who took upon themselves the sacred duty to protect the nation and their fellow citizens. Ohio is home to about 848,000 veterans.

We should not only thank them for their service but remember them, especially those who hurt from the wounds of war, both mental and physical. That is our sacred duty.

The idea of the sacred, at least in the traditional sense of that word, is out of style these days. It’s customary to be dismissive of anything held to be above insult or mockery. In a democracy, we’re told, everything must be subject to scorn; nothing can be truly sacred.

That turns out to be self-defeating, in two ways. First of all, the very principles of democracy must be in some way beyond reproach, or else we end up chipping away at our own foundation until the entire political edifice collapses. We can and should debate the application of those principles, of course; but if democracy requires undermining itself, then democracy isn’t a very sound idea.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, everyone recognizes on some level that some things really are sacred. There are some parts of the human experience that demand respect, reverence, and awe — and it is wrong to mock them.

Sacrifice for the good of another, or of a nation, is sacred. Love, whose greatest manifestation is sacrifice, is sacred.