Rockets' Christian Wood: Posts 20 points, nine boards

Green tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers. Green came out red-hot against the Lakers, scoring 18 of his 24 points in the first half. He disappeared for the majority of the second half but nailed a pair of perimeter buckets down the stretch as the Rockets pressed for an unlikely victory. It's been an interesting start to Green's professional career but it's fair to say that his role is clear. As long as you can deal with the inconsistent scoring, Green is a clear must-roster asset across all formats.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO