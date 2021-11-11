CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Christian Wood: Posts 20 points, nine boards

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Wood had 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds and three...

www.cbssports.com

theScore

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Jalen Green: Pops for 24 points in loss Tuesday

Green tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers. Green came out red-hot against the Lakers, scoring 18 of his 24 points in the first half. He disappeared for the majority of the second half but nailed a pair of perimeter buckets down the stretch as the Rockets pressed for an unlikely victory. It's been an interesting start to Green's professional career but it's fair to say that his role is clear. As long as you can deal with the inconsistent scoring, Green is a clear must-roster asset across all formats.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Is Christian Wood underappreciated?

The Rockets are a rebuilding team that is not off to an ideal start. They are 1-6 to begin the year, they have had one of the toughest schedules of any team this year, and it doesn't get easier anytime soon. It's not all bad news, Jalen Green has shown...
NBA
The Dream Shake

SB Nation Reacts: Should the Rockets trade Christian Wood results

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. This week’s SB Nation Reacts is a big one, as we had a Houston...
NBA
Beaumont Enterprise

Rockets' Christian Wood showing some early, alarming signs of frustration

Christian Wood was asked about matching up with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic after the Rockets' 95-94 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. "Wasn't difficult," Wood said. "I think it could have been better if I was more involved in the offense." The next night against the Warriors, Wood seemed to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rockets big man Christian Wood takes veiled shot at Nikola Jokic, Kevin Porter Jr.

The Houston Rockets added yet another mark on the loss column, as they succumbed to the Denver Nuggets 94 – 95. In a night where the Nuggets rotation struggled, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic carried the team, as he scored 28 points on a ridiculously efficient 9-15 clip and 9-11 from the free throw line. He also added in 14 boards and two dimes, showing everyone why he’s the MVP of this league.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Christian Wood sends message with shocking display in Rockets’ blowout loss to Warriors

After the Houston Rockets lost to the Denver Nuggets in a nail-biter on Saturday, they said the things you’d expect them to say. Competing hard against some of the best teams in the NBA and falling short every time would obviously put you in a bad mood. The team acknowledged that they were improving, but expressed dissatisfaction with the loss. And then Christian Wood said something in his presser that raised eyebrows.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rockets look to end nine-game skid against struggling Trail Blazers

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis. Blazers: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic. After losing another winnable game against the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets will attempt to end a nine-game losing streak in a home match against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Scores 14 with six boards

Tate registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 104-92 loss to the Trail Blazers. Tate extended his streak of games with double-digit points to six, and he has also pulled down at least five boards in each of those appearances, so he's been one of Houston's most reliable two-way players of late. In a team that lacks talent and experience, Tate has been one of the Rockets' most steady performers -- both in fantasy and in real life.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Jalen Green: Scores team-high 15 points in rout

Green posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 136-102 loss to the Grizzlies. Things continue to look bleak for the Rockets, who are now a pitiful 1-12 on the season. Green has come through to lead the team in scoring on a couple of occasions recently, but the team as a whole is struggling mightily. The coaching staff has hinted that some radical lineup changes could occur soon, so Green's production may be negatively affected.
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Thunder vs. Rockets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Houston Rockets are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Paycom Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. Houston took...
NBA

