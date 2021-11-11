Rockets' Christian Wood: Posts 20 points, nine boards

Tate registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 104-92 loss to the Trail Blazers. Tate extended his streak of games with double-digit points to six, and he has also pulled down at least five boards in each of those appearances, so he's been one of Houston's most reliable two-way players of late. In a team that lacks talent and experience, Tate has been one of the Rockets' most steady performers -- both in fantasy and in real life.
