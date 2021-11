Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are as faithful of remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl as they come, carrying forward all the triumphs and the warts of those original games to a new generation of fans. For years, Pokemon fans have clamored for "Sinnoh remakes" on just about every video, tweet, and social media post made by The Pokemon Company. It's been 15 years since players have taken a trip to the Sinnoh region, an area based on the Hokkaido region of Japan and defined by the massive Mount Coronet that divides it into two. And so, fans rejoiced when The Pokemon Company confirmed that Sinnoh remakes were on the way in the form of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These new games are a deliberate throwback to the Pokemon games of yore, for all the good and bad that entails.

