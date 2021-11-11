Editorial: Houston concert tragedy preventable

The Astroworld festival tragedy in Houston that claimed the lives of eight people and injured scores more during crowd surges toward the stage was both foreseeable and preventable.

Hours before he even hit the stage, Travis Scott, the headliner and creative force behind the two-day concert, was warned by authorities that things might get out of control. Mr. Scott has long cultivated a reputation for encouraging his audiences to get rowdy, sometimes in ways that undermine security at venues where he performs. He’s been arrested twice for inciting audience members to jump barricades, go wild in mosh pits, and ignore security protocols. He pleaded guilty to minor charges, paid relatively paltry fines, and enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting of today’s performers.

When you repeatedly tell your audience that it’s OK to “rage,” what could possibly go wrong? The attendance at Astroworld’s sold-out show for its first night topped 50,000, confirming Mr. Scott’s status as one of the world’s most popular artists. But with great popularity comes a greater responsibility to maintain audience safety, especially when an event draws numbers that rival NFL attendance when a franchise has a winning season.

Because he is renowned for crowd-surfing and encouraging his audiences to get physical, some concert-goers push to get as close to the stage as possible. The problem is that already hundreds of people are occupying that space in front of the stage with no place to go when hundreds of manic fans surge forward. This has been a problem at his past shows. You don’t have to be Nostradamus to figure this out. If you try to pack more people into a given space than can be safely accommodated, tragedy is inevitable. People will be hurt, and many may die of their injuries. The laws of physics won’t take a holiday because a performer wants to enhance his reputation as the wildest showman on Earth.

The lawsuits have already begun to rain down on Mr. Scott, Live Nation, the rapper Drake, and other sponsors of Astroworld. The festival’s second day was canceled, and Houston authorities have pledged a vigorous investigation to ascertain blame and get a step-by-step explanation of what happened.

Travis Scott has expressed sorrow for the deaths and has pledged to pay the funeral costs and has sworn to refund festival tickets. But it doesn’t do anything to prevent problems at Mr. Scott’s shows and at those of other performers.

The onus is on the talent and the concert promoters to get the safety precautions right. If that means reducing the number of tickets that can be issued for a venue, so be it. It certainly means providing more security so that fans with floor passes will be assured they will be the only fans on the floor. And it means making sure that local police and fire officials are aware of the plans and have signed off on the details so fans have realistic expectations for their safety. And fans must exercise some self-control so their exuberance doesn’t endanger others.

Even though part of Travis Scott’s shtick has been encouraging anarchy, he must stop it. No one should be allowed to yell “rage” in a crowded venue.