Breezy, cool night ahead

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab those extra layers if headed outdoors tonight or early tomorrow morning! We’ll see subfreezing temperatures all across northern New Mexico. While the wind speeds will be slower than Wednesday, it’ll still be relatively breezy which may produce some...

KRQE News 13

Strong cold front moves in on Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly across the state, but a cold front is moving in, bringing even cooler weather. The cold front will move into the northeast highlands this morning, and eventually to the southeast plains by the evening. The front will only push as far west as the central mountain chain today. Winds will be breezy along the front, around 15-30 mph. Temperatures stay around 10 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday on the east side of the state. Temperatures will fall around 5 to 10 degrees in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Skies will stay dry with a mix of sun and cloud cover.
WGN TV

Rollercoaster weather with upper 50s Wednesday, upper 30s Thursday

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy and light rain at times, falling afternoon temperature into the 40s. SW winds 5 to 15 mph. Mid 40s by afternoon. Wednesday Night: Cold overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s overnight into Thursday. Extended Outlook: Chilly temperatures to finish out week with highs in the 40s....
KSNT

Cool, breezy day ahead

Thanks to the cold front that moved through overnight we’ll start off our Wednesday morning cool and breezy with northerly winds at 20-25 mph and temperatures in the middle 40s. Through the daytime cloud cover will be more present with winds being an issue out of the North. Highs will...
New Mexico State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
kq2.com

A cool and breezy Wednesday ahead

A cold front is currently moving through the area this morning bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
KRQE News 13

Cooler weather on the way for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a warm month, to say the least, but things are changing at least for now. We’re seeing a strong backdoor cold front move west this afternoon dramatically dropping temperatures anywhere from 15-30°. We’re also seeing strong winds arrive from the northeast. Wind gusts are between 25-35 mph across eastern New Mexico. Highs will struggle out that way this afternoon as well as Thursday. We’ll finally see below-average numbers as the 40s will be common both days east of the mountains. Meanwhile, for Albuquerque and the rest of central New Mexico, Thursday will be our coolest day as highs dip into the lower and middle 50s under mainly sunny skies.
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A cool and breezy Wednesday ahead

A cold front is currently moving through the area this morning bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area.
KRQE News 13

Much colder air starts moving in Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong backdoor cold front will drop temperatures as much as 30° by Wednesday afternoon across eastern New Mexico and bring widespread freezing temperatures by Thursday morning. A backdoor cold front will begin moving into northeastern New Mexico tonight and push south through the day on...
desotocountynewsroom.com

Cooling Down, After A Warm and Breezy Day Today

A couple of cold fronts will bring much cooler air to the region. The first will move through tonight, and the second moves through on Sunday. Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds from the SW at 10-20 mph with some possible gusts to 30 mph. Our high today will be 76. Skies become cloudy overnight and the aforementioned cold front will move through after midnight bringing a 60% chance for showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible also. Overnight lows will be around 45.
KIMT

StormTeam3: Breezy and Cool Today

Don't expect much of a warm-up today as we will find ourselves hovering in the low to mid-40s. Breezy conditions will once again allow wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Working into the late afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall back into the low 40s and as the sun sets, we will quickly find ourselves falling through the 30s before overnight lows reach the mid-20s.
KRQE News 13

Wind-fanned fire forces evacuations in northern Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire fanned by gusty winds southeast of Estes Park forced mandatory evacuations in a forested region of Larimer County Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke eastward toward the eastern plains. Story continues below. Albuquerque: American Airlines announces daily service between Albuquerque, Austin. Weather: Strong cold...
KETV.com

Breezy, cool with more afternoon sunshine Wednesday

Expect more afternoon sunshine Wednesday though we'll continue to see the northwest wind gust around 30 mph. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Heroic teen, Funding plans, Cooler temperatures, Construction underway, Film industry training

[1] ‘He’s a hero to all of us:’ Albuquerque teen dies saving family from house fire A local family is mourning the loss of their heroic teen after he lost his life trying to save his dad from a burning house. After waking up to the home filled with flames from a space heater fire, 17-year-old Xaven Garcia ran back in to save his dad. Now, he’s going to save many other people with his final wish to donate his organs. UNMH will hold an honor walk for Xaven as he’s escorted to the operating room for the organ donation. Grief counselors are available at Valley High School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Dramatic Fall Warmth To Turn To Frigid Fall Air In Matter Of Hours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day. There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening. The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. To add to...
abc17news.com

Tracking a chilly and breezy night, brighter Thursday

TONIGHT: Slowly clearing but the breeze remains. Lows falling into the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: A northwest breeze sticks around tonight and clears out the clouds, but I don't think winds die down enough for too much frost. That said, temperatures will dip to near freezing overnight. Tomorrow is bright but cool as highs only reach the mid-40s. We warm a bit for Friday getting close to 50, but clouds roll back in by evening, keeping us above freezing by Saturday morning. Saturday looks like the better day of the weekend to be outside as temperatures rise into the mid-upper 50s despite patchy cloud cover. An upper wave will bring in another disturbance ahead of a cold front that moves through Sunday, giving us a chance of rain early on Sunday into Sunday afternoon. Behind the front, we cool into the low 40s for highs on Monday. Next week starts off quiet with temperatures near or just below average through Wednesday, but the end of the week is somewhat up in the air. Temperatures should be in the 40s to around 50 for Thanksgiving and Friday, but precipitation chances are still unclear at this point.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temps Take A Dive After 2 Days Of Warm Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold front is crossing our area now. Rain showers will end by 8pm for IL and closer to 11pm IN. Cold air rushes in behind the front. Temperatures struggle tomorrow with a feels like temp all day in the 20s! TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. LOW 30. THURSDAY: AM SUN/PM CLOUDS. HIGH 38. WIND CHILLS IN THE UPPER 20S. FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 40.
CHICAGO, IL

