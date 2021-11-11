Breezy, cool night ahead

TONIGHT: Slowly clearing but the breeze remains. Lows falling into the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: A northwest breeze sticks around tonight and clears out the clouds, but I don't think winds die down enough for too much frost. That said, temperatures will dip to near freezing overnight. Tomorrow is bright but cool as highs only reach the mid-40s. We warm a bit for Friday getting close to 50, but clouds roll back in by evening, keeping us above freezing by Saturday morning. Saturday looks like the better day of the weekend to be outside as temperatures rise into the mid-upper 50s despite patchy cloud cover. An upper wave will bring in another disturbance ahead of a cold front that moves through Sunday, giving us a chance of rain early on Sunday into Sunday afternoon. Behind the front, we cool into the low 40s for highs on Monday. Next week starts off quiet with temperatures near or just below average through Wednesday, but the end of the week is somewhat up in the air. Temperatures should be in the 40s to around 50 for Thanksgiving and Friday, but precipitation chances are still unclear at this point.

