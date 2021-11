On behalf of MidMichigan Health, we are reaching out to our community with a request for your help. Unfortunately, the pandemic is not yet behind us and flu season has arrived. What’s more, we are experiencing high demand and long waits in our Emergency Departments and Urgent Cares throughout our region. One of several root causes is confusion in our communities about when and where to go for COVID testing or treatment. To address this confusion, we have a new infographic to help patients navigate their options.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO