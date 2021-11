Earlier this year, Jada Toys launched a 1:24 scale die-cast Batmobile vehicle based on the 1989 Tim Burton Batman film starring Michael Keaton in a black chrome finish. It was an limited edition of 2000, but Jada only sold some of the edition directly. Now, a portion of the remaining stock is available here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) priced at $59.99 with a release date set for December. There's a good chance that it sells out by the end of the day, so reserve one while you can. You won't be charged until it ships.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO