BAINBRIDGE — Township Board of Trustees Monday unanimously approved the site plan for apartments on the Geauga Lake property. “We’re going to deliver a product that hopefully the community is very proud of,” said Pete LaRose, director of site acquisition for Vision Development. “I grew up down the road from here, so I’m not just a guy from out of town who came here to build apartments. I came to Geauga Lake every summer as a kid. So this means a lot to me, too.”

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO