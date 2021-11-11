Coin Center on The US Regulatory Landscape for Crypto

Bitcoin fell 9% towards $60,000, dragging other cryptocurrencies like ether and dogecoin lower. US President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping infrastructure bill that includes tough crypto tax regulations. Meanwhile, media reports said China had warned state firms against crypto mining, adding more pressure. Sign up here for our...
NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, doesn't try to explain why some cryptocurrencies that started purely as a joke have surged so much in price.
In this episode of The Bitcoin Standard Podcast, host Saifedean Ammous interviews Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike and Zap. They discuss how the Lightning Network is disrupting the global payments industry, how international remittances work, why are they so costly, and why the traditional industry won't be able to compete with Lightning-based solutions.
Ripple, the company whose executives have often criticized the United States’ seeming lack of regulatory clarity on the cryptocurrency industry, has outlined its own “pragmatic” framework. In a Tuesday post on its website, Ripple released its vision for a regulatory framework aimed at advancing innovation while protecting investors in the...
In an effort to help guide regulatory discussions and the development of global frameworks for crypto markets, global blockchain and crypto exchange leader Binance has issued its 10 Fundamental Rights for Crypto Users. Binance said that these customer rights, as described in a series of advertisements published today, are meant...
While the new Binance’s list of fundamentals looks promising to the users, for now, it is yet to ascertain whether the company actually is able to make a difference with its new bill. World’s largest cryptocurrency exchange firm Binance rolled out a manifesto-like bill titled “Ten Fundamental Rights for Crypto...
In this video, Preston Pysh, host of the Investor Podcast, talks with Greg Foss, Executive Director at Strategic Initiatives and Guy Swann, founder of Bitcoin Audible about the current market conditions and why the bond market is such a big deal. The video was published on November 11, 2021.
More institutions are expected to adopt BTC as an investment vehicle and inflation hedge. Future adoption of bitcoin as legal tender depends quite heavily on El Salvador. Many governments may move more towards CBDCs in 2022. The use of crypto for payments is expected to gain further momentum in 2022.
The Bank of Botswana (BOB) has said the country does not have a specific legal or regulatory framework pertaining to crypto assets. The bank does, however, warn residents investing in cryptocurrencies that they will have no legal recourse should they suffer financial losses. Central Bank Responding to Public Inquiries. In...
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Major American theater chain AMC Theaters now accepts cryptocurrency payments, namely bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), litecoin (LTC), and bitcoin cash (BCH), according to an announcement from their CEO, Adam Aron. The next cryptocurrency to be accepted will be dogecoin (DOGE), he added.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has witnessed exponential growth in the last two years. Of all the activities performed in the sector, staking has remained one of the foremost. As of Q2 2021, the amount of staked assets had risen to $171 billion, with crypto staking rewards outperforming the interest offered by bank savings accounts.
While Taiwanese MPs are for a crypto ban, regulators are for a more business-friendly approach. There is no official body in Taiwan with policy power over cryptocurrency firms. The MPs fear cryptocurrencies pose money-laundering risks and legal compliance issues. Taiwanese MPs want their regulators to apply crypto regulations to avoid...
There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
In this 2-hour interview, Anthony Pompliano, host of The Best Business Show and The Pomp Podcast, interviews Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, as they discuss everything from global markets to Bitcoin and personal finance. The interview was live-streamed on November 8, 2021.
Cryptocurrencies have become one of the most popular new investments. And, although they can be a volatile asset, some coins have long-term potential and may deserve a place in your portfolio. Unfortunately, a troubling new study shows many people may be choosing what coins to invest in for the wrong reasons. And this could be a costly mistake.
The cryptocurrency industry is struggling in the face of regulatory uncertainty, in several countries around the world, including United States. However, Abu Dhabi’s crypto space is flourishing owing to a robust legal framework. Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) currently has three licensed cryptocurrency exchanges. According to the financial hub’s regulators,...
Patreon – a US platform that allows fans to directly reward their favorite content creators with donations and gifts – has recently launched ‘Social Tokens’ and is evaluating how cryptocurrency and NFTs could be used to pay creators. The topics were discussed at a recent tech event attended by the...
In this video, Jordan B Peterson, renowned psychologist, lecturer, author, and host of JBP Podcast, talks to Saifedean Ammous, author and host of The Bitcoin Standard. They talk about decentralization, different schools and economics, fiat versus bitcoin standards, and much more. The episode premiered on November 15, 2021.
The line is always moving. The world has become a lot wealthier in the last two decades, but the distribution of wealth has shifted drastically, with China surpassing the United States as the richest nation in the world, according to a new global financial data from McKinsey & Co., initially reported by Bloomberg.
