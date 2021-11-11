CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion highlights from the CMA Awards

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Jimmie Allen's pink and silver suit to Gabby Barrett's mini dress,...

www.swiowanewssource.com

siouxlandproud.com

55 facts about the CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CMA Awards is back! And to celebrate, here are 55 things you may or may not know about Country Music’s Biggest Night™. The first CMA Awards was held in 1967 at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. The first televised CMA Awards took place one year...
Jimmie Allen
Gabby Barrett
Outsider.com

2021 CMA Awards: The Winners

The 55th CMA Awards aired live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 11. In addition to more than a dozen performances, “Country Music’s Biggest Night” handed out hardware in 12 categories. Chris Stapleton scored four awards for Single, Song, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year. Carly Pearce was named...
audacy.com

The 12 biggest moments from the 55th Annual CMA Awards

Listen to all of this year's nominees with Audacy's CMA Nomination Station. Broadcasting live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena it was a night full of big wins, good music and lots of laughs as Luke Bryan dazzled the crowd taking the stage as the first solo host for the event in 18 years.
wonderwall.com

Kelsea Ballerini raises temps in winter-white corset gown, more fashion hits & misses from the 2021 CMA Awards

The brightest stars in country music (and beyond!) got all dolled up for the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 10. So who scored a fashion hit and who fell among the misses this year? Wonderwall.com rounded up the best and worst celeb style moments from the red carpet, starting with this look… Kelsea Ballerini was a vision in this sleek Valdrin Sahiti gown. It included long sleeves, a high neck, a custom corset belt and a nearly hip-high slit, which made for a good contrast between the otherwise covered-up top half. And when it came time to add shoes, she went equally edgy…
BET

Soul Train Awards #TBT: The Best Fashion And Beauty Moments From SWV

To continue to give Coko Clemons, Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, and Tamara Johnson-George their flowers, we are taking a trip down memory lane to reminisce about their iconic style. From bold and colorful beauty to jaw-dropping ensembles that showcased each ladies’ personal style, see the style moments that continue to wow us over the years.
wjhl.com

PHOTOS: CMA Awards 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A look at some of the biggest moments from the 55th CMA Awards as the stars shine for Country Music’s Biggest Night™ in Nashville. See who the night’s biggest winners were and check out some of the fashion on display from the red carpet.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Music educators from around the country to attend CMA Awards in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN -- 30 music educators from around the country will travel to Nashville for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The teachers will be recognized as part of the Country Music Association Foundation's "Music Teachers of Excellence" program. "I think anytime that music education is put on the spotlight it's...
E! Online

Must-See Candid Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards: Selfies, PDA and More

Watch: Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards. They don't call it Country Music's Biggest Night for nothing!. Luke Bryan hosted the 2021 CMA Awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10. And from the first red carpet appearance to the last trophy of the night, there were several unforgettable moments.
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC

