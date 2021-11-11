CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

UAlbany cruises past Hofstra in season-opener

By UAlbany Athletics
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Btbd_0ctDvCGe00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win over Hofstra on Wednesday.

Rivalry Renewed: RPI to meet Union with a lot on the line

SCORE: UAlbany 70, Hofstra 41

LOCATION: SEFCU Arena – Albany, N.Y.

RECORDS: UAlbany 1-0, 0-0 America East | Hofstra 0-1, 0-0 CAA

SHORT STORY: The Great Danes saw all 13 players see time, with 11 scoring, in their season-opening 29-point win over Hofstra, Wednesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so excited for this group of young ladies. They played together for 40 mins and it was a total team effort. Hofstra had tremendous athleticism and they really pressured us. We maintained our composure and executed. Our defense was terrific. I’m very proud of our effort tonight.”

8 Shaker athletes sign to the next level

KEY STATS

  • All 13 student-athletes on the roster saw time on the court with 11 tallying at least one point and all 13 contributing to the score with either a basket or an assist. Eleven players saw at least 10 minutes in the game.
  • Senior guard Ellen Hahne led the team with 17 points and three steals while also tallying four rebounds, two offensive. The senior went 5-9 in the field, 2-3 outside the arc, and 5-6 on the free-throw line.
  • Earning a team-high with seven rebounds, senior forward Lucia Decortes tallied six offensive rebounds and a second team-high with three assists.
  • Tied with Decortes, sophomore guard Kayla Cooper tallied three assists on top of her three rebounds and seven points. She went 3-4 in the field.
  • Returning from an injury, redshirt-sophomore guard Morgan Haney helped on defense with six rebounds and on offense with two assists.
  • Led by forward Koi Sims (7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist), each one of the freshman class contributed in their first collegiate game – guard Lilly Phillips (7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), guard Freja Werth (5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists), and guard Abby Ray (1 rebound and 1 assist).
  • As a team:
  • The Great Danes made 45.5% of their attempts in the field and 36.4% of their three-point attempts.
  • With their highest percentages coming from the first quarter, UAlbany made over 58% in the field and 75% from outside the arc.
  • 18 of their points came from an offensive rebound
  • 31 points came from the bench
  • 12 points were scored as the result of a turnover
  • The Great Danes tallied their first win over Hofstra in program history to open the 2021-22 season.
Deadline approaching for towns to opt-out of marijuana retail

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The game started with Hofstra earning the first field goal 29 seconds into the game.
  • The Pride held on to their lead until Ellen Hahne made a successful jumper in the paint to take a 7-6 advantage. The Great Danes never gave up their lead throughout the rest of the game.
  • The first quarter proved to be the closest in scoring, with UAlbany holding a 20-18 lead at the conclusion of the 10-minute period.
  • The second quarter opened with a successful three-pointer from Hahne. The Great Danes followed with four more points, recording five stops against the Pride before allowing Hofstra to gain two points from two good free throws.
  • With the largest point differential of the entire contest, UAlbany outshot the Pride, 19-4 in the second quarter. The Great Danes entered halftime with a 17-point lead.
  • After finding their groove and taking off with it, UAlbany continued to grow its lead, holding no less than a 20-point advantage in the fourth quarter.
  • After opening the half with two good free throws from Hahne, Lilly Phillips scored her first collegiate points with two-straight attempts – first from outside the arc followed by a jumper in the paint.
  • The Pride held off the Great Danes for four minutes until Kayla Cooper shot from inside the paint with 4:35 remaining in the third.
  • UAlbany closed out the quarter with a 22-point lead, 53-31.
  • As the Great Danes’ lead gained throughout the fourth quarter, head coach Colleen Mullen sent out the remaining bench to play all 13 student-athletes.
  • UAlbany’s largest lead came near the end of the game, just before Hofstra scored the final points of the night to close the game with a 70-41 Great Dane win.
Crews respond to Horicon Avenue house fire in Glens Falls

NEXT: The Great Danes head on the road for three games, starting with Merrimack on November 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Fourth quarter burst not enough for UAlbany women’s basketball

North Andover, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes battled throughout, including a 17-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough against Merrimack, Tuesday night. COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Although it is not the outcome we wanted, I am really proud of how this team fought and competed down the stretch. Credit to Merrimack, […]
BASKETBALL
NEWS10 ABC

Ivy League favorite Yale prevails over Saints

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ivy League favorite Yale defeated Siena Basketball 82-54 Tuesday night at the Times Union Center. Jackson Stormo recorded his first collegiate double-double, posting career-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds on his 22nd birthday for the Saints. Azarr Swain scored 17 of his game-high 23 points – including his 1,000th career point – […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy