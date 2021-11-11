UAlbany cruises past Hofstra in season-opener

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win over Hofstra on Wednesday.

SCORE: UAlbany 70, Hofstra 41

LOCATION: SEFCU Arena – Albany, N.Y.

RECORDS: UAlbany 1-0, 0-0 America East | Hofstra 0-1, 0-0 CAA

SHORT STORY: The Great Danes saw all 13 players see time, with 11 scoring, in their season-opening 29-point win over Hofstra, Wednesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so excited for this group of young ladies. They played together for 40 mins and it was a total team effort. Hofstra had tremendous athleticism and they really pressured us. We maintained our composure and executed. Our defense was terrific. I’m very proud of our effort tonight.”

KEY STATS

All 13 student-athletes on the roster saw time on the court with 11 tallying at least one point and all 13 contributing to the score with either a basket or an assist. Eleven players saw at least 10 minutes in the game.

Senior guard Ellen Hahne led the team with 17 points and three steals while also tallying four rebounds, two offensive. The senior went 5-9 in the field, 2-3 outside the arc, and 5-6 on the free-throw line.

Earning a team-high with seven rebounds, senior forward Lucia Decortes tallied six offensive rebounds and a second team-high with three assists.

Tied with Decortes, sophomore guard Kayla Cooper tallied three assists on top of her three rebounds and seven points. She went 3-4 in the field.

Returning from an injury, redshirt-sophomore guard Morgan Haney helped on defense with six rebounds and on offense with two assists.

Led by forward Koi Sims (7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist), each one of the freshman class contributed in their first collegiate game – guard Lilly Phillips (7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), guard Freja Werth (5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists), and guard Abby Ray (1 rebound and 1 assist).

As a team:

The Great Danes made 45.5% of their attempts in the field and 36.4% of their three-point attempts.

With their highest percentages coming from the first quarter, UAlbany made over 58% in the field and 75% from outside the arc.

18 of their points came from an offensive rebound

31 points came from the bench

12 points were scored as the result of a turnover

The Great Danes tallied their first win over Hofstra in program history to open the 2021-22 season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The game started with Hofstra earning the first field goal 29 seconds into the game.

The Pride held on to their lead until Ellen Hahne made a successful jumper in the paint to take a 7-6 advantage. The Great Danes never gave up their lead throughout the rest of the game.

The first quarter proved to be the closest in scoring, with UAlbany holding a 20-18 lead at the conclusion of the 10-minute period.

The second quarter opened with a successful three-pointer from Hahne. The Great Danes followed with four more points, recording five stops against the Pride before allowing Hofstra to gain two points from two good free throws.

With the largest point differential of the entire contest, UAlbany outshot the Pride, 19-4 in the second quarter. The Great Danes entered halftime with a 17-point lead.

After finding their groove and taking off with it, UAlbany continued to grow its lead, holding no less than a 20-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

After opening the half with two good free throws from Hahne, Lilly Phillips scored her first collegiate points with two-straight attempts – first from outside the arc followed by a jumper in the paint.

The Pride held off the Great Danes for four minutes until Kayla Cooper shot from inside the paint with 4:35 remaining in the third.

UAlbany closed out the quarter with a 22-point lead, 53-31.

As the Great Danes’ lead gained throughout the fourth quarter, head coach Colleen Mullen sent out the remaining bench to play all 13 student-athletes.

UAlbany’s largest lead came near the end of the game, just before Hofstra scored the final points of the night to close the game with a 70-41 Great Dane win.

NEXT: The Great Danes head on the road for three games, starting with Merrimack on November 16.

