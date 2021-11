The newly-minted art world star Beeple is best known for his NFT creations, which have captured the attention of the industry and catapulted the artist to superstardom. However, Beeple’s first hybrid physical sculpture just sold at auction for $28.9 million in a Christie’s auction, proving that the artist has cloud both in crypto and more conventional creative spheres. HUMAN ONE, the hybrid physical artwork that sold, was expected to be purchased for around $15 million. The work consists of four screens displaying a spacesuit-clad hero, who can be seen making his way purposefully through constantly-shifting digital backgrounds. When the sale was announced Beeple (real name Mike Winkelmann) himself said that “this artwork’s unique ability to be updated makes it more akin to an ongoing conversation.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO