Clinton, NY

Larson’s APWA Article Published in Digital Humanities Quarterly

hamilton.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Prison Writer as Witness: Can DH Read for Social Justice?” by Doran Larson, the Edward North Chair of Greek and Greek Literature and Professor of Literature & Creative Writing, was recently published online by Digital Humanities Quarterly. The open-access, peer-reviewed, digital journal is published by the Association for Computers and the...

www.hamilton.edu

une.edu

Center for Global Humanities presents 'What is Trauma in a Digital Age?'

Upon its arrival, social media was sold to the public as a wonderful new tool to bring people together and enrich their lives. Through connecting with others, we would find deeper meaning and happiness in life. But what if social media does nothing for our personal or collective happiness, and simply increases our dependency on for-profit platforms of mutual surveillance?
BIDDEFORD, ME
lafayette.edu

Digital Humanities lecture: Miriam Posner on "Data Trouble"

Digital humanists have no particular problem talking about data. We use it, trade it, and think about it constantly. Many “traditional” humanists, though, bristle at the notion that their sources constitute “data.” And yet humanists work with evidence, and they speak of proving their claims. So is this just a problem of terminology? I’ll argue in this talk that our data trouble is more substantial than we’ve acknowledged. The term “data” seems alien to the humanities not just because humanists aren’t used to computers, but because it exposes some very real differences in the way humanists and scholars from some other fields conceive of the work they do. In this talk, I’ll outline the specific points of tension between the notion of data and the ways that humanists work with sources, and I’ll explain why I think this epistemological divide actually suggests some incredibly interesting avenues of investigation. Is there a way we can build humanist concerns into the data table?
EASTON, PA
hamilton.edu

MacDonald Interviewed in Screen Cultures Series

Professor of Art History Scott MacDonald was recently interviewed for Conversations Across Screen Cultures, an online initiative of faculty from Ithaca College, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival, and the Syracuse University Human Rights Film Festival. MacDonald was interviewed by Patricia Zimmermann of Ithaca College...
CLINTON, NY
Times Union

The Future of Content Lies in Transparent and Digital Publishing

Industries and businesses have continued embracing the inevitable digital transformation ever since the Industrial Revolution 4.0 gained momentum. But, the publishing industry is one area that has experienced the transformational impact of digitization up close in the last year as the approach to content gets more transparent and focused on human interests.
ECONOMY
scranton.edu

Professor Named to Digital Humanities Institute

Yamile Silva, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of World Languages and Cultures at The University of Scranton, has been accepted to the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the United Kingdom’s Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) Spanish Paleography and Digital Humanities Institute. The NEH/AHRC joint initiatives seek to advance digital scholarship.
SCRANTON, PA
auburn.edu

COE prof Kamden Strunk publishes article on harm reduction in teaching quantitative methods

Kamden Strunk, associate professor in the College of Education’s Department of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Technology, recently published an article in Inside Higher Ed. Entitled “Equity and Justice in Teaching Quantitative Methods,” the article states that while methods are often considered value-free and unbiased, instructors must recognize how classroom practices can reinforce oppressive ideologies and narratives. He documents the historical entanglements of quantitative methods (and the people who created them) with oppressive and discriminatory intellectual traditions like eugenics. Given those entanglements, Strunk presents some practical suggestions for instructors teaching quantitative methods to engage with and work through the histories of these methods and their contemporary applications.
AUBURN, AL
ithaca.edu

Timothy Johnson Publishes Baseball-Music Article

Professor Timothy Johnson (Department of Music Theory, History, and Composition) has published "Music and Baseball Talks at Cooperstown" in Oxford Handbooks Online. This article also will appear in print as a chapter in The Oxford Handbook of Public Music Theory, ed. J. Daniel Jenkins, in summer of 2022. This chapter...
ITHACA, NY
brockport.edu

History Professor Presents Virtual Reality Digital Humanities Project

Dr. Michael J. Kramer, Assistant Professor of History, demonstrates “Revising Humbead’s Revised Map of the World: Taking a Virtual Folk Music World Into Virtual Reality” at the 6th Annual RIT Frameless Labs XR Symposium. Humbead’s Revised Map of the World reimagines the globe from the perspective of the West Coast...
TECHNOLOGY
ELON University

Cara Lucia publishes article on inclusive excellence in collegiate recreation

Cara Lucia, associate professor and chair of the Sport Management Department, authored a recent article highlighting how NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation is exhibiting action connected to diversity, equity and inclusion and acknowledged the continuous work that needs to take place. In May, Lucia was officially named NIRSA’s president, overseeing...
EDUCATION
moreheadstate.edu

MSU Anthropology Professor Dr. Tim Hare publishes article about ancient Mayan living spaces

Dr. Timothy Hare, associate professor of anthropology at Morehead State University, has published an article in a prestigious anthropology journal. The article "A Space of One's Own: Houselot Size Among the Ancient Maya" was published in the Journal of Anthropological Archeology. Using new data from lidar mapping, it compares house lot data from large cities and rural areas to explore how this data was an indicator of wealth and social status.
MOREHEAD, KY
hamilton.edu

Research Seminar by Wesley Kramer, Ph.D.

"Polymer Enhanced Electrocatalytic CO2 Reduction by Cobalt Phthalocyanine" Abstract: Technologies capable of recycling CO2 into fuels or chemical feedstocks are poised to play a critical role in CO2 mitigation strategies as we transition to a clean energy future. Cobalt phthalocyanine (CoPc) is a well-known molecular electrocatalyst for the reduction of CO2 to CO in water, but also displays significant co-generation of H2 from reduction of protons in the aqueous electrolyte. However, immobilizing CoPc in a poly-4-vinylpyridine (P4VP) dramatically improves the CO2 reduction (CO2R) performance of CoPc-P4VP compared to CoPc itself. Selectivity for CO increases from 36% to 89% in the polymer film, and CoPc-P4VP shows a 10× greater turnover frequency for CO over CoPc itself. I will present an examination of how the chemical environment imposed by P4VP effects the electrocatalytic CO2R mechanism of CoPc and leads to the observed enhancement of CO2R activity. Details of my research plans and progress made on these projects by my students at Hamilton will also be presented.
CLINTON, NY
ozarks.edu

Professor Dickman Publishes Articles

University of the Ozarks Assistant Professor of Philosophy Dr. Nathan “Eric” Dickman has recently had three articles published in academic journals. “Dialogue or Narrative? Exploring Tensions between Interpretations of Genesis 38,” was co-authored with Joy Spann and appeared in Religions: An Open Access Journal of Theology. “I’m really grateful to...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
hamilton.edu

Physics Colloquium: Annemarie Exarhos

Dr. Annemarie L. Exarhos, Assistant Professor Physics, Lafayette College, speaks on "Artificial Atoms in Two-Dimensional Materials for Quantum Technologies." Abstract: "Defects in crystals can cause drastic changes to the optical, electronic, and magnetic properties of a material and understanding how these changes affect material properties is key for applications in new technologies. Certain types of atom-like crystal defects can emit single-photons, an important component in many types of quantum technologies, from quantum computation and communication to precision sensing. I will discuss work regarding studies of the optical and magnetic properties of such defects in two-dimensional hexagonal boron nitride, characterized via confocal fluorescence microscopy. In particular, I will report on recent observations of magnetic-field dependent emission from some defects that, if able to be well-isolated and controlled, could enable the realization of new spin-based quantum technologies. Big questions: Why defects? What makes a “good” defect for quantum science and technology? Defects in new materials: How can we control defect creation and placement at the atomic scale? How can we characterize defects and manipulate their quantum properties for use in new technologies? Defects by design: How can we predict defect properties to guide discovery?"
CHEMISTRY
wlu.edu

W&L’s Melissa Kerin Publishes Journal Article

Melissa Kerin, associate professor of art history at Washington and Lee University, published a paper in Material Religion: The Journal of Objects, Art and Belief titled “Cut, Tuck, and Paste: Repurposing Mass-Produced Imagery at Buddhist Shrines in Ladakh, India.”. The article records and examines how mass-produced imagery, frequently intended for...
LEXINGTON, VA
hamilton.edu

F.I.L.M. Series: William Greaves

William Greaves Event 3: Professor Celeste Day Moore presents excerpts from National Entertainment Television’s breakthrough show, Black Journal (1968-1971). In the wake of the unrest that spread across the United States following the murder of Martin Luther King, the Kirner Commission (the President’s Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders), was formed to examine, among other things, the relationship of African America to the American mass media. Among the results was NET’s Black Journal, the first network television news program to focus on African-American and pan-African life and culture. William Greaves was one of the co-hosts of the show (Lou House/Wali Sadiq, the other) and was soon its executive producer. Black Journal won an Emmy in its first year as a result of its innovative programming and was widely imitated. For his part, Greaves mentored many young filmmakers.
CLINTON, NY

