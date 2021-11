Even though LeBron James was ruled out for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers should have been able to put away the rebuilding squad. Instead, they suffered another dispiriting letdown when they let the Thunder come back from a 19-point deficit to beat the Lakers for the second time this season. It was a tale of two halves as Los Angeles was firmly in control in the first, but faltered in the second when Oklahoma City made adjustments that the Lakers could not seem to figure out.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO