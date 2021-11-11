CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dickinson leads No. 6 Michigan past Buffalo in opener

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago
Michigan forward Will Tschetter, left, and guard Jace Howard react after a teammate's basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and going ahead 51-36 at halftime, before coming out flat in the second half.

The Bulls cut the deficit to five points before Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away. The highly touted freshman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Terrance Williams scored 15 points and Eli Brooks had 11 points and four assists for the Wolverines.

Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points, Ronaldo Segu had 15 points and Josh Mballa added 13.

NO. 20 FLORIDA STATE 105, PENNSYLVANIA 70

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Osborne had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Polite scored 17 points, and Florida State routed Pennsylvania.

Rayquan Evans added 14 points and four assists, while Houston transfer Caleb Mills scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half in his debut with the Seminoles.

Jordan Dingle had 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting while Jonah Charles and Clark Slajchert added 12 points apiece for Penn.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

