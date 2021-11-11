CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Respecting LGBTQ

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo often “Christian” churches have been directly responsible for nurturing an environment of hatred and homophobia that enables,...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#Children Of God#Homophobia#Religion#Christian#Lgbtq
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?

Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
RELIGION
faithit

3 Common Traits of Youth Who Don’t Leave the Church

“What do we do about our kids?” The group of parents sat together in my office, wiping their eyes. I’m a high school pastor, but for once, they weren’t talking about 16-year-olds drinking and partying. Each had a story to tell about a “good Christian” child, raised in their home and in our church, who had walked away from the faith during the college years. These children had come through our church’s youth program, gone on short-term mission trips, and served in several different ministries during their teenage years. Now they didn’t want anything to do with it anymore. And, somehow, these mothers’ ideas for our church to send college students “care packages” during their freshman year to help them feel connected to the church didn’t strike me as a solution with quite enough depth.
RELIGION
chantillynews.org

Pronouns need to be respected in classrooms

‘She/her, he/him, they/them and xe/xem’ are only a few of the pronouns that individuals may use to be identified and addressed. The use of correct pronouns applies both in and out of the school environment. However, not all teachers, staff and classmates take students’ preferred pronouns seriously. According to Medical...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Acknowledging the privilege we got at birth

Michael Gerson, in his Nov. 9 op-ed, “To teach on the subject of U.S. racism, turn to Frederick Douglass,” wrote, “I should have been taught as a child (but was not) that my monochrome suburban life was not a natural or neutral condition. It was constructed by generations of laws and rules that surrounded me with working institutions and segregated the community in which I lived.” This epiphanic insight effectively describes the privileged structures to which most White people in the United States were born and feel, understandably, entitled to. But Mr. Gerson, whose thoughtful writing and erudition I admire, did not apply the term “privileged” to the structures he so helpfully described.
SOCIETY
nwmissourinews.com

Opinion | Pronouns deserve to be respected by everyone

Everybody has pronouns. Yet, the way some people wish to be addressed in today’s society is seen as controversial when they deviate from gender binary norms. If a boy goes by he/him pronouns, no one will bat an eye. However, if they no longer identify as cisgendered and prefer she/her pronouns, some people start to get uptight. The distaste toward pronouns that don’t align with someone’s gender assigned at birth is the result of transphobic thinking. Everyone should seek to use people’s preferred pronouns.
SOCIETY
flaglerlive.com

LGBTQ Life Is Flourishing in Small-Town America

LGBTQ people in rural places and small towns are often ignored in the larger conversation surrounding queer life and culture. Even with these omissions, Pride celebrations in those locations are sweeping the nation, often encountering initial resistance. As a transgender person from Central Appalachia and a doctoral candidate who studies...
SOCIETY
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Respecting pronouns is not a choice

Have you ever been in a situation where you or one of your friends are misgendered by another student or individual? If you haven’t, (speaking from experience) correcting someone is a pretty awkward situation — especially if the person is adamant about misgendering or doesn’t understand the concept of it. The whole concept of gender is actually incredibly simple because it all has to do with respect.
SOCIETY
Columbus Dispatch

Doctor: The unvaccinated deserve respect and compassion

If you or someone you know is uncertain, confused or even distrustful about what has happened in this country and around the world in the last year and a half, I understand and respect these thoughts, Ean Bett. Ean Bett. Guest columnist. We need to have open and frank discussions...
COLUMBUS, OH
thewichitan.com

MSU celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month

LGBTQ+ History Month is a month-long celebration in October that honors the history of the LGBTQ+ community. MSU MOSAIC and PRIDE teamed together by hosting events throughout October to bring awareness to some of the histories. “I believe just like any observances or community, I think it’s important to highlight...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Cruces writer publishes memoir of LGBTQ family acceptance

Las Cruces author Lisa Lucca’s memoir “Ashes to Ink” was released Oct. 19 in print and digital formats, Lucca said in a news release. “During the 1970s, the LGBTQ community struggled and fought for awareness,” Lucca said in a news release. At the same time, her father came out as...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Washington Square News

The complexities of being LGBTQ+ at NYU

Located in Greenwich Village, a historic hub of queer culture, NYU portrays its environment as diverse and accepting of LGBTQ+ students. Although the neighborhood’s history draws LGBTQ+ applicants every year, some current students are skeptical of whether NYU lives up to its reputation. In the mid-19th century, Greenwich Village was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

HIV-Sensitive LGBTQ+ Apps

THRIVE SS, an online network and support group for LGBTQ+ Black men living with HIV, is launching a brand new app for gay Black men that is designed to leverage the power of social media to help foster a community for its members. The web-based app will only be made...
CELL PHONES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Respectful dialogue is paramount

In August, with the Delta variant surging, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics were encouraging school districts to issue mask mandates for the safety of our children. As a pediatrician and a mother of public-school children, while I was unable to attend my local school board meeting where the mask mandate vote took place, I was at my office zooming in online.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy