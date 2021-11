Investing.com -- President Joe Biden will make his mind up on whether to stick or twist at the top of the Fed by the end of the week. He's also agreed to talk to President Xi Jinping about nuclear weapons, which would be a new dimension in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship. Retail sector earnings continue with Target (NYSE:TGT), Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) and TJX (NYSE:TJX) all reporting. Sterling jumps as strong inflation data put a rate hike in December squarely on the table, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) faces down Visa (NYSE:V) over a recent hike in fees. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 17th November.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO