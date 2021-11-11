CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul past Coppin State 97-72

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and DePaul defeated Coppin State 97-72 on Wednesday night.

David Jones added 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-0). Brandon Johnson had 13 points and Philmon Gebrewhit added 12 points.

Jesse Zarzuela had 25 points for the Eagles (0-2). Mike Hood added 18 points. Nendah Tarke had 11 points.

