Jaden and Amauri Hardy return to Las Vegas as teammates

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series made its way to Las Vegas for the Dodge SRT NHRA Nationals over the past weekend. As many gathered to enjoy the race festivities in Las Vegas, the race was also a somber one. The NHRA family lost a member when 23-year-old Dylan Cromwell, a crew member with Jim Head Racing’s Funny Car team, was killed when a semi-truck jack knifed and broke through the center barrier on the freeway striking Cromwell’s truck head on just outside Indianapolis, Indiana on his way to the race. The teams and fans alike all paid their tribute to this amazing young man and reminded us all just how precious life is. With signs and memorial decals with pictures of Dylan on all the cars, the race went on in his memory.

