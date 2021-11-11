CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaden and Amauri Hardy return to Las Vegas as teammates

By Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRamsey Hardy would go to both of his sons’ basketball games when they played the same night. Amauri’s at UNLV’s Thomas &Mack Center. Jaden’s at Coronado. Two gyms. One night. Didn’t matter. He wouldn’t miss either one. But on Wednesday night, he could finally watch both of them play...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
AL.com

Las Vegas Raiders release Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders have cut wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was charged on Tuesday in a fatal wreck. At 11:26 a.m. PDT Tuesday, the NFL team released a statement that read: “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Nba Draft#Unlv#Thomas Mack Center#G League Ignite#Division
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
reviewjournal.com

Washington visitor hits $1.39M jackpot on Strip

A visitor from Washington became a millionaire after hitting a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow on Sunday at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot. He had just sat down to play when he picked up a seven card straight flush with a joker according to a release from Caesars Entertainment.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
reviewjournal.com

Caesars takes massive sharp bet on Rams-49ers ‘MNF’ matchup

The 49ers have dominated the division rival Rams in recent years, winning the last four meetings and eight of the last 11. Sharp bettors are banking on that trend to continue on “Monday Night Football.”. Caesars Sportsbook took a massive sharp bet on the Niners +4 for $520,000. The book...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Another former Cardinals player is trashing his old team

2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
escalontimes.com

NHRA Stages SRT Nationals In Las Vegas

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series made its way to Las Vegas for the Dodge SRT NHRA Nationals over the past weekend. As many gathered to enjoy the race festivities in Las Vegas, the race was also a somber one. The NHRA family lost a member when 23-year-old Dylan Cromwell, a crew member with Jim Head Racing’s Funny Car team, was killed when a semi-truck jack knifed and broke through the center barrier on the freeway striking Cromwell’s truck head on just outside Indianapolis, Indiana on his way to the race. The teams and fans alike all paid their tribute to this amazing young man and reminded us all just how precious life is. With signs and memorial decals with pictures of Dylan on all the cars, the race went on in his memory.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Bombshell Mel Tucker News

It looks like Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is getting the bag. On Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported Michigan State is working on a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for the 49-year-old coach. No doubt, news of Tucker’s extension had the college football world buzzing. “Sparty doing everything...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox5 KVVU

PBR World Finals return to Las Vegas

The PBR World Finals run Nov. 3-Nov. 7 at T-Mobile Arena. Mike Davis previews the event at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For more information & tickets, visit pbr.com. This segment is sponsored by PBR.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WILX-TV

Carr Supporting Ruggs in Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr says Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia says it’s important to keep the focus on the fact 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor was killed Tuesday morning in a fiery crash involving the 22-year-old receiver. Prosecutors say Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle. Ruggs and a passenger were injured. Ruggs was cut by the team after the crash.
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Karlos Balderas returns to ring Nov. 20 in Las Vegas

After not fighting at all in 2020, Santa Maria native Karlos Balderas is preparing for a second fight in 2021. Balderas, the 2016 U.S. Olympian lightweight, is slated to fight Saturday, Nov. 20 on an ESPN broadcast in Las Vegas. Balderas (10-1, 9 KOs) will take on Julio Cortez (15-3,...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy