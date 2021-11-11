CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Thursday morning UK news briefing: MPs' heavy drinking

By Danny Boyle
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey were on an official visit to Gibraltar to see the British military in action. But three MPs have been accused of "a lack of respect" after “drinking heavily" before and during the British Airways flight from Heathrow. Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is to complain to the leaders...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Telegraph

Friday morning UK news briefing: The inside story of the U-turn that ended Owen Paterson's career

Owen Paterson knew his political career was effectively over during a phone call from Mark Spencer, the Government's Chief Whip, just after 10am on Thursday. Mr Spencer told the former environment secretary that there would be another vote on whether to ban him from the Commons for six weeks over lobbying allegations, which would take place as early as next week.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pay your debt, Iran tells Britain

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called on London to repay its debt to Iran, noting that the UK can no longer present false pretenses for delaying the payment which relates to the purchase of British tanks in the 1970s. In a press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh...
ECONOMY
BBC

France clears Dunkirk migrant camp amid UK tensions

France has dismantled a large migrant camp on its northern coast where increasing numbers of people hoping to reach the UK had settled. French officers pulled down tents and evacuated up to 1,500 migrants from the site, near Dunkirk, early on Tuesday. Authorities also say they have arrested 35 suspected...
IMMIGRATION
Person
Malala
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Friday evening UK news briefing: New cricket race storm

Royals | The Prince of Wales will visit Barbados to watch it officially become a republic, after its people voted to remove the Queen as head of state and "fully leave our colonial past behind". The announcement came as Prince Charles said it is too "difficult" for him to personally join Greta Thunberg's climate change march, as he begged Cop26 negotiators to listen to young protesters. Read his most direct and emotive plea to date.
SOCIETY
Telegraph

Explained: What is Article 16 and will it be triggered?

For months now, Boris Johnson’s Government has been warning that the requirements have been met for triggering Article 16, which is contained in the Northern Ireland Protocol. Talks over the Protocol, part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, have been ongoing and a decision on whether to trigger it is expected...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Monday morning UK news briefing: Matt Hancock's jabs intervention

It is his first major policy intervention since leaving government. Former health secretary Matt Hancock says today that NHS workers should be legally required to get Covid vaccinations before the winter. He writes for The Telegraph to warn ministers against delaying mandatory jabs for nurses and doctors. It will increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Covid hospital deaths 'scandal'

It has been described as the "deadliest silent killer of the pandemic". More than 11,000 people have caught Covid and died after being admitted to NHS hospitals for other ailments. We can disclose hospital data showing how thousands of patients who went to hospital to be treated for other illnesses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Us Inflation#European Union#Uk#Foreign Correspondent#British Airways#Defence#Labour#Snp#Parliament#The Court Of Appeal#High Court#Royal
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Oxford 'owes explanation'

The Education Secretary has intervened for the first time in the row over "fascist" cash. Nadhim Zahawi said Oxford should explain to Jewish students why it took money from the Mosley family, as he warned that anti-Semitism is not "simply a historic debate". He insisted that the university's leadership must...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Sunday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. UK to ditch £15bn EU deal if Brussels goes hostile. Britain is...
U.K.
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: Johnson insists UK not ‘remotely corrupt’

Top story: Cox’s commitment to MP role questioned. Morning everyone. This is Martin Farrer bringing you the day’s top stories. Sir Geoffrey Cox has earned at least £6m from his second job since he entered parliament, a Guardian analysis reveals, and records show that he skipped 12 recent votes on days when he was doing paid legal work. The revelations came as Boris Johnson tried to reassure the public that the UK was “not remotely a corrupt country” as the Conservative party continued to be engulfed in a slew of sleaze allegations. Johnson skipped a parliamentary debate on the sleaze row on Monday, but yesterday he said MPs who broke the rules “should be punished”. Cox insists he has acted within the rules.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Thursday evening UK news briefing: How Duchess of Sussex's briefing notes ended up in Finding Freedom book

FW de Klerk dies | South Africa's last white president apologised for the "pain and hurt" of apartheid in a video message released after his death amid a row over his legacy. The death of FW de Klerk, who helped dismantle apartheid and transfer power to a black-led government, triggered national mourning but also celebration among his most ardent opponents. Watch his video message and read his Telegraph obituary.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Telegraph

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: MPs who break rules must be 'punished' says Boris Johnson amid Geoffrey Cox row

Meghan apology | The Duchess of Sussex has apologised to the Court of Appeal for failing to remember that she authorised a senior aide to brief the authors of her biography. The Duchess, who has previously insisted through lawyers that there was no collaboration with the authors of Finding Freedom, said she had forgotten email exchanges with her then-press secretary Jason Knauf about a meeting. Read the content of emails sent between Mr Knauf, the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess, which prompted a new witness statement from Meghan. For detailed analysis, read Camilla Tominey's Your Royal Appointment newsletter.
POLITICS
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox news: Rule-breaking MPs must be punished, PM says, as he insists UK not a corrupt country

Boris Johnson has claimed one of the “most important” rules in government is that MPs “who break the rules must be investigated, and should be punished” accordingly.Speaking at a Cop26 press conference, during which he made a last bid attempt to rally world leaders to commit to stronger climate pledges, the PM also said the rules about MPs holding second jobs are “clear” – and that they must put their role as constituency representatives “first”.Insisting that he “genuinely believes the UK is not remotely a corrupt country”, Mr Johnson told reporters on Wednesday: “For hundreds of years, MPs have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Friday morning news briefing: Russia 'may invade Ukraine'

Is Vladimir Putin planning an invasion? The United States has warned European allies that Russia could be plotting to invade Ukraine in a repeat of the 2014 annexation of Crimea. US officials have privately briefed EU counterparts on a possible military operation, as tens of thousands of Russian troops amass...
POLITICS
AFP

Solution to post-Brexit N. Ireland trade row 'still possible': PM

Britain's prime minister said Monday that finding a solution with the European Union to Brexit agreement problems regarding Northern Ireland "still seems possible", but reiterated he was ready to trigger a suspension clause in the deal. Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted his government "would rather find a negotiated solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that still seems possible".
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Monday morning UK news briefing: Terror probe after hospital taxi blast

It was one minute to yesterday's 11am silence when Liverpool Women's Hospital was rocked by the sound of a large explosion. A widespread counter-terrorism investigation is now under way after the taxi blast killed one person and injured another - with three suspects arrested under the Terrorism Act, as properties across the city were raided amid fears of a wider plot.
INDIA
AFP

Johnson backs banning British MPs from consultancy work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he backs proposals for British lawmakers to be barred from acting as paid political consultants and advisers, after a sleaze crisis hit his government. In a letter to parliament's speaker, Johnson said he supported proposals put forward in a 2018 report by a watchdog committee on standards that would ban MPs from external consultancy and advisory work. The British leader added he also backed updating the code of conduct for lawmakers to ensure any outside work was done "within reasonable limits and should not prevent them from fully carrying out their range of duties". The move follows his ruling Conservatives facing a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations in recent weeks, largely centred on some of its lawmakers with lucrative second jobs.
POLITICS
The Independent

Speaker rebukes Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer over sleaze scandal row

The Speaker has rebuked Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer during a heated Commons row over the Westminster sleaze scandal.The prime minister was told off four times by Lindsay Hoyle for trying to ask the Labour leader questions about his second job.A furious Sir Lindsay told Mr Johnson to sit down, adding: "You may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House I'm in charge."He repeated a familiar refrain that the session was "Prime Minister's Questions" and that it was "to for the Opposition to answer your questions" about Sir Keir's legal work.The prime minister had asked...
POLITICS

