Thursday morning UK news briefing: MPs' heavy drinking

Top story: Cox’s commitment to MP role questioned. Morning everyone. This is Martin Farrer bringing you the day’s top stories. Sir Geoffrey Cox has earned at least £6m from his second job since he entered parliament, a Guardian analysis reveals, and records show that he skipped 12 recent votes on days when he was doing paid legal work. The revelations came as Boris Johnson tried to reassure the public that the UK was “not remotely a corrupt country” as the Conservative party continued to be engulfed in a slew of sleaze allegations. Johnson skipped a parliamentary debate on the sleaze row on Monday, but yesterday he said MPs who broke the rules “should be punished”. Cox insists he has acted within the rules.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO