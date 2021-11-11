Series LFD: Communications & Outreach

The Lakeland Fire Department makes great efforts to be an active part its community through non-emergency interactions giving citizens the opportunity to learn more about the department, what it does, and the men and women that do it. The department is more visible than ever with increased community interactions,...
The Lakeland History and Culture Center is currently being constructed at the Lakeland Main Library (100 Lake Morton Drive). Once completed, the new 1,400 square foot space will feature visually appealing exhibits with narratives that tell Lakeland’s story. The Inaugural exhibit, opening in Spring of 2022, will outline the importance of the railroad and how it was a core component that helped shape Lakeland’s early history. The self-guided story will be told using display graphics, artifacts, narratives, and interactive touch screens. A portion of the Lakeland History and Culture Center’s curated budget for displays is sponsorship driven with charter organizations and members of the community contributing to the space. The Lakeland History and Culture Center Committee has been busy fundraising and the group is very close to reaching their goal. Charter members who contribute $500 or more to the project will have their name or company’s name on the donor wall that will greet visitors as they enter the Lakeland History and Culture Center. The deadline for being a part of the donor wall is December 31, 2021.
Lakeland Regional Health’s CEO Danielle Drummond announced at today’s Lakeland City Commission meeting. The new Graduate Medical Education program will build gradually and expects to reach its capacity of 190 residents five years after launching. First students expected to start on July 1, 2023. Drummond said residencies will be offered...
Polk County Public Schools is partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County to operate pop-up vaccination clinics at two local high schools. At these clinics, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to any student age 5 or older. IMPORTANT: There is no requirement for PCPS students,...
New safety grades released by a national watchdog organization focused on improving health care in the United States. The Leapfrog Group on Wednesday released the fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to the nation’s general hospitals based on how well they prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections that kill or harm patients.
8450.01 stated: Face coverings are optional for the 2021-2022 school year unless it becomes required by District Board Policy 8450.01, or otherwise mandated by state, county, or federal authorities. Jason Geary Director of Communications Polk County Public Schools has confirm mask policy has been deleted.
Watson Clinic is pleased to announce three new additions to their team of expert physicians and medical providers. Charlotte D. Elenberger, MD joins the Radiology department at Watson Clinic Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland and the Watson Clinic Women’s Center at 1400 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Her areas of expertise include breast and body imaging. Dr. Elenberger received her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, NC. She completed her Radiology residency and a fellowship in Breast and Body Imaging at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC. She is board-certified in Radiology by the American Board of Radiology, and is a member of the American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging.
(Post by Dennis Harrison from Kiwanis) What an unbelievable late afternoon VIP event at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. It’s so exciting to see the Kiwanis Cares for KIDS Treehouse come to fruition. It has been a great project and all of our community will enjoy this beautiful structure. The...
Watson Clinic is pleased to announce the arrival of two new additions to their team of expert physicians. Seth Brown, MD joins the Radiology department at Watson Clinic Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Dr. Brown received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of medicine in Cincinnati, OH. He went on to perform an Internal Medicine internship at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He completed a Radiology residency and an Interventional Radiology fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. He is a member of the American College of Radiology, American Roentgen Ray Society, Radiologic Society of North America, and the Society of Interventional Radiology. He is board-certified in Diagnostic Radiology by the American Board of Radiology.
On Sunday, November 7, 2021, shortly after 1:10 am, uniform patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers located a black male victim Kkeemy Longway with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency...
On Sunday, November 7, 2021, shortly after 1:10 am, uniform patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries a short time later.
Join us in saluting K9 Valor for his faithful service with the Lakeland Police Department. K9 Valor got a sendoff at his last official K-9 training day, joined by his fellow K-9 team members for a final farewell. He is off to enjoy a well-deserved retirement after serving the citizens of Lakeland for the past eight years!
Comments / 0