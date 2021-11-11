Series LFD: Communications & Outreach

The Lakeland History and Culture Center is currently being constructed at the Lakeland Main Library (100 Lake Morton Drive). Once completed, the new 1,400 square foot space will feature visually appealing exhibits with narratives that tell Lakeland’s story. The Inaugural exhibit, opening in Spring of 2022, will outline the importance of the railroad and how it was a core component that helped shape Lakeland’s early history. The self-guided story will be told using display graphics, artifacts, narratives, and interactive touch screens. A portion of the Lakeland History and Culture Center’s curated budget for displays is sponsorship driven with charter organizations and members of the community contributing to the space. The Lakeland History and Culture Center Committee has been busy fundraising and the group is very close to reaching their goal. Charter members who contribute $500 or more to the project will have their name or company’s name on the donor wall that will greet visitors as they enter the Lakeland History and Culture Center. The deadline for being a part of the donor wall is December 31, 2021.

