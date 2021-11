NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — One man was killed when he hit a semi truck head-on in Adams County Sunday night. The wreck happened just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 95 north of New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police, a 22-year-old Moscow man was headed south in a Mazda 5 when he crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane. The Mazda was struck head-on by a northbound Freightliner hauling a flatbed trailer.

