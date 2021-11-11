CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Pelicans exec David Griffin, ex-coach Alvin Gentry got into altercation last week

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePelicans lead executive David Griffin – while Alvin Gentry coached the team in 2019-20 – reportedly told people, “I give Alvin all the answers to the test, and he still fails.”. Griffin fired Gentry after a 30-42 season. Gentry landed with the Kings as an assistant coach. New Orleans...

nba.nbcsports.com

