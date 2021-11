After a lackluster first half, the Los Angeles Lakers turned it up in the second half to pull out a 119-117 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Rockets were forced to play small with Daniel Theis out, which made it easier for the Lakers to attack the painted area early. L.A.’s Big 3 made it a point to punish Houston around the basket, but the latter’s shooting from the perimeter kept them close throughout the first half of the quarter.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO