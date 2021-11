For a hot second, it looked like maybe Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman might bury the hatchet. Usman had just pulled off what would be declared a solid decision win against Covington in their UFC 268 rematch, one that put him 2-0 over “Chaos” and pretty much put the kaibosh on Covington’s welterweight title aspirations for the immediate future. The two men came face to face with the referee hovering over them ready to step in should things go wrong. But shockingly enough, they didn’t.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO