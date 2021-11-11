Dillon Brooks drops 20 in season debut as Grizzlies fall to Hornets, 118-108

The Memphis Grizzlies did their best Dr. Jeckyl/Mr. Hyde impression Monday night in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At times, their offense looked coherent and their defense flowed nicely. At other moments, the Memphis defense allowed Minnesota to get whatever they wanted and their offense was stagnant/ineffective. It was a game that lacked consistent flow for the Grizzlies, and that played a large role in this near-loss. There were lows of double-digit deficits and highs of Ja Morant ice in his veins buckets to get the team in a position to win the game. And when Memphis needed their much maligned defense to make a play, a forced five second call with seconds left helped them lock in the win...

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO