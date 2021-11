Coming off a 26-16 win against Washington, head coach Mario Cristobal addressed Oregon's injuries with the media at his weekly Monday press conference. "The good news on Ryan Walk is that it is not as bad as we thought," said Cristobal. "You always fear, you know, that season-ending injury. It is not season-ending but will take three to four weeks for it to heal up. So we were very happy to receive that news. "Jackson Powers-Johnson we feel is ready to roll this week. He practiced with us yesterday. The timing of that ends up being good. Steven Jones is healthy, he's good to go, just nicked up over the course of the game and season itself. But, he's tough and he's been awesome.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO