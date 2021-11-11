CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Flagg, Lampley power Sam Houston past DIII LeTourneau 97-54

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley scored 20...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
Huntsville Item

Sam Houston State to be featured on TV series

Sam Houston State University is one of the latest colleges to be spotlighted on “The College Tour,” an Amazon Prime television series created by Emmy-nominated and multi-award-winning producers. The university is featured in season 2, which will air beginning Nov. 8 on Amazon Prime and Roku. In the episode, viewers...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
houstonmirror.com

No. 15 Houston shoots past Virginia

Marcus Sasser had 19 points and hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts to help No. 15 Houston take control early and defeat visiting Virginia 67-47 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (3-0) led from start to finish and shot 11 for 20 from 3-point range. Kyler Edwards sank 5 of 6 long-distance attempts and totaled 18 points.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
thebestmix1055.com

Huskers Host Sam Houston Friday Night

The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks to bounce back following a disappointing season-opening loss this Friday night, as the Huskers play host to Sam Houston. Tipoff between the Huskers and Bearkats is set for 7:30 p.m. A limited number of 300 Level tickets for Friday’s game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLTV

Sam Houston heading to CUSA, BOTPW in doubt

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The only thing that has stopped SFA and Sam Houston State University from playing football against each other has been World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. Conference Realignment may soon be added to that list. Sam Houston is heading to Conference-USA less than six months...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Huntsville Item

Sam Houston officially joins Conference USA

DALLAS – Sam Houston will join Conference USA along with Liberty, Jacksonville State and New Mexico State starting July 1, 2023. Friday’s actions were approved unanimously by the league’s Board of Directors. “We are incredibly excited about adding these four new members and feel there is tremendous upside in these...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diii Letourneau#Ap
slubillikens.com

Billikens Glide Past Harris-Stowe, 127-54

ST. LOUIS – It was a record-setting performance for Saint Louis in a 127-54 victory over Harris-Stowe Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens (2-0) set school marks for largest victory margin (73 points), points in a half (73, first half) and field goals in a half (27, first half). They tied the Saint Louis record for field goals in a game (50).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kpyn.net

Tune passes for 385 yards, No. 20 Houston tops USF 54-42

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Clayton Tune was 21 of 26 for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Ta’Zhawn Henry had a 97-yard TD run and No. 20 Houston held off an upset bid by South Florida in a 54-42 victory. Henry had 130 yards on 10 carries, and Alton McCaskill picked up 125 yards on 22 attempts. Nathaniel Dell made eight catches for 164 yards and a score. McCaskill got his third rushing TD from 8 yards out to make it 54-42 with 2:27 to play. The Cougars have won eight in a row for the first time since 2016. Brian Battie had two 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns and a 29-yard TD run to help South Florida take a 28-26 halftime lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Cougars extra points: Houston 54, South Florida 42

Ta’Zhawn Henry cast his eyes toward the giant video board in front of him as he monitored defenders in pursuit on his 97-yard touchdown run. “I was worried a lot,” Henry said of his third-quarter run, the longest in school history. “I was looking at the big (video board) the whole time.”
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

No. 15 Houston rolls past Rice

Behind junior guard Marcus Sasser’s 26 points, No. 15 Houston blew by Rice with a score of 79-46 on Friday night at the Fertitta Center improving to 2-0 on the 2021-22 season. After giving up the first bucket early to Rice, the UH men’s basketball went on an 8-0 run...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Bearkats roll in season opener 97-54

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to cruise past LeTourneau for with a 97-54 victory in the season opener at Johnson Coliseum on Wednesday night. The Bearkats had four players score in double figures with guards Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley each...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Scarlet Nation

Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Sam Houston State

Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) vs Sam Houston State BearKats (1-0) Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 - 7:30 p.m. Internet: BTN+ (subscription required) There is no more significant issue facing Nebraska right now, and probably for the rest of the season, than rebounding. The Huskers have been an absolute disaster on the glass...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy