Jeannot, Saros help Predators beat Stars 4-2

There were bright spots, including an end to Roope Hintz’s improbable goalless streak, but the Dallas Stars could not find a way past the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. The Stars dropped a 4-2 decision at the American Airlines Center to fall to 4-6-2 for the season. The loss was their second in a row, and fourth in the last five games. With just one win in their last seven, tonight’s loss leaves Dallas as the only team in the NHL without a regulation win, and 3 games behind the 1944-1944 New York Rangers for the NHL’s longest ever season-starting streak.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO