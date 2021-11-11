CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jeannot, Saros help Predators beat Stars 4-2

 6 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped...

USA Today

Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Predators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to take the NHL scoring lead — a point ahead of teammate Connor McDavid — and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists. McDavid...
Fox News

Scheifele gets SO winner as Jets beat Stars 4-3

Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in the shootout in his return from COVID-19 protocol, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in regulation for Winnipeg, which won for the fifth time in six games. Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots. Kyle Connor also scored in the shootout.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Blackhawks beat Nashville Predators 2-1 in Derek King's NHL coaching debut

CHICAGO - Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators in Derek King's NHL coaching debut. DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win. After scoring, DeBrincat scooped the puck from...
Josi discusses Predators' faith in Saros during sit-down with NHL.com

Defenseman looks ahead to playing in Stadium Series, Beijing Olympics. NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down With …" runs each Sunday. We talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This edition features Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Roman Josi has...
Juuse Saros
Colton Sissons
Ryan Johansen
Matt Duchene
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 4, Dallas Stars 2: Wins Are Bigger In Texas

Tonight the Nashville Predators took on the Dallas Stars for their first matchup of the 2021-22 season. With no love lost between the Central Division rivals, fans anticipated a physical, high-energy confrontation in Texas. After a brief rest day in Nashville, the Predators headed to Dallas with a slightly tweaked...
chatsports.com

Predators Drop Stars 4-2; Dallas Has One Win In Last Seven Games

There were bright spots, including an end to Roope Hintz’s improbable goalless streak, but the Dallas Stars could not find a way past the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. The Stars dropped a 4-2 decision at the American Airlines Center to fall to 4-6-2 for the season. The loss was their second in a row, and fourth in the last five games. With just one win in their last seven, tonight’s loss leaves Dallas as the only team in the NHL without a regulation win, and 3 games behind the 1944-1944 New York Rangers for the NHL’s longest ever season-starting streak.
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 0, Toronto Maple Leafs 3: Saros’s heroics not enough for win

The Nashville Predators headed north for the beginning of a slackened Canadian road trip (their planned Thursday game against the Ottawa Senators has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Sens’ roster). Tonight’s opponent was the Toronto Maple Leafs, on a similar hot streak; one of these teams was going to have to take a cold dose of reality.
WEEI Sports Radio

Why 'Charlie Night' was so important for Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
Sacramento Bee

Brock Nelson scores 4 goals, Islanders beat Canadiens 6-2

Brock Nelson scored a career-high four goals and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday night. “It’s nice to chip in and get a couple,” Nelson said, underplaying his big night. Anthony Beauvillier, who had three assists, was more effusive. “It was a big night for...
Nashville Predator
Dallas Stars
9NEWS

Columbus scores three in 3rd period to beat Colorado 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to three games on Saturday night, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 with a three-goal third period. Cole Sillinger, Gabriel Carlsson, Alexandre Texier and Oliver Bjorkstrand all scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots and added an assist for...
NHL

Recap: Hintz goal overshadowed by disappointing 4-2 loss to Predators

DALLAS -- Too little, too late for the Stars. After digging themselves into a three-goal deficit, they managed to score two unanswered goals from Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen, but an empty-net tally in the final minutes of regulation resulted in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Tanner Jeannot is Hanging Around in Rookie Race

Tanner Jeannot hasn’t taken the glamorous route to being an NHL rookie for the Nashville Predators. Rookies in the NHL comes in many different forms, and it’s not always with flashy expectations as a 18-year-old. As we approach the quarter mark of the 2021-22 NHL season, Jeannot has not only...
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
