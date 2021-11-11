Empty Climate Promises, Made Jointly, Still Mark Progress

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked for about 3½ hours Monday night, in a video conference billed as the first “virtual summit” between the two leaders since Mr. Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20. Given the stark and, in many respects, widening differences between the two countries — over Taiwan, trade, human rights and technology — it is not unreasonable to ask what the point of the exercise was. Mr. Biden, alluding to containing U.S.-China conflict within “guardrails,” offered a rationale. “It seems to be our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States,” he told Mr. Xi, “to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended, rather than simple, straightforward competition.”

