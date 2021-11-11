I Like My Staples Simple With a Hint of Trendiness—I'd Start With These Items

This is neither the first nor the last time that I'll talk about the power of accessories. I mean, it's hard not to talk about them when they've transformed my everyday style for the better. I have turned my most basic outfits into looks that garner compliments and, "OMG. Where did you get that?" from strangers. And for events that require a little bit more effort and elegance, jewelry has always been my secret weapon. I've decided that my friends deserve to get in on this hack, so I'm gifting them with fine jewelry this year. Adding dangly earrings and beaded bracelets to a classic slip-dress-and-heels combo or an embellished necklace to a simple neckline has proven to be a fool-proof method for me. This holiday season will be no different. With my calendar already filling up, I'm browsing the Gabriel & Co. site for new items to add to my and my friends' collections. Before you start scrolling, prepare to be stunned by the assortment of diamond-encrusted pieces. If you want to make a statement at every holiday gathering with minimal effort or shower your friends with fine jewelry this season, take a look at these jewels below.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO