CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I Like My Staples Simple With a Hint of Trendiness—I'd Start With These Items

By Bobby Schuessler
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While I personally will go for more statement-making shoes and accessories, I typically prefer simple clothing pieces that have just a little something extra. There are some items in my closet that are more classic in nature (like a standard black turtleneck). But a lot of my other items are staples,...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Sorry, Sweatpants—This Cozy Trend Is Officially Replacing You

Daylight savings has come and gone, Netflix is releasing new shows by the minute, and bomber jackets are trending—I'm starting to get the hint that hibernation season is officially upon us. The time has come for me to revisit my at-home wardrobe, and I'd be totally unprepared for months of series binging without buying into my new favorite trend that is maximum cozy, minimum effort, and instantly chic. I've decided that house dresses are the best way to step into 2022 with an elevated take on loungewear.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Celebrity Stylists Agree—These Are the Best Haircare Brands of All Time

I know—finding the right haircare brand for you isn't always easy without a little assistance. I speak from experience when I say that there is a lot out there that just doesn't sit right, especially for curls. Although some brands claim to work for all hair types, that doesn't always end up being the case. Hair types that err on the drier side sometimes need a little something more in order to really thrive, not just survive.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

I Live for Shopbop's Epic Sales—57 Items I Am Absolutely Losing It Over

The time is here: Shopbop just dropped its most epic sale of 2021, and I’m here to report that it’s stocked with so many unmissable pieces to add to your cart. If you don’t have time to look through the thousands of marked-down items, that’s where I come in. I scrolled through every single page of on-sale items to bring you a list of the editor-approved finds you’ll want before they sell out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Collar#Vegan#Jeans#Slouchier
whowhatwear

My Closet Was Full of Items I Never Wore—Then I Found This Rental Subscription

Does anyone else fall in love with an item at the store and then ghost that same item for months while you give other pieces in your closet unconditional love? (Don't worry. This is a safe space.) As an impulsive shopper, I've struggled to make sure I wear all of the clothing in my closet. But recently, I found a solution. Since I'm not one to keep my fashion hacks a secret, I'll let you in on the solution that prevents items with tags from collecting dust: Rent the Runway. My love for this rental-subscription service dates back to 2019 when I joined my university's team of campus reps. Fast-forward two years, and my membership is still active, my wardrobe is still thriving, and I'm still fascinated by the idea of having designer clothing at my disposal every month.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

30 Trendy Basics to Pack for Every Winter Trip This Year

I'll admit that I'm selfishly writing this story, as I have three trips coming up over the next 30 days and am slightly panicked about what to pack. As you probably know, winter trips are notoriously difficult to pack for. I'm constantly looking for ways to make the process easier while ensuring I'm prepared for my cold-weather trip, and the best way to do so is to stock up on basics.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Kristen Nichols Shares the Jeans She Wears More Than Anything Else

Who What Wear senior editor Kristen Nichols loves a good wardrobe basic. From her blazer collection to the jeans she wears more than anything else, Nichols's closet is stacked with staples that she'll never give up. For Nichols, a good pair of jeans, like her Levi's 501s, is something that...
whowhatwear

I Found My New Go-To Brand for Holiday Shopping—The Gift Ideas Are Endless

When the holiday season finally rolls around, my friends and family can almost always predict what I'm going to give them: clothes. I wish I wasn't such a predictable gift giver, but it's just in my nature to share my love of fashion (like I'm doing with you at this very moment). Just to be clear, I'm never going to stop gifting my circle with new clothes to wear on repeat. In fact, I've been scouring the internet for more brands to expose my friends and family to this year, and I've landed on Athleta. It's hard to scroll past a brand whose mission is to empower women. (Plus, it has the perfect selection of casual apparel for the season.) Everyone on my holiday list this year can expect to see cozy joggers, printed puffers, and zip-up pullovers wrapped in a bow. (If you're in my immediate circle, please don't scroll down.) Whether you're holiday shopping or simply treating yourself to quality winter pieces, you should take a look at my top picks from Athleta below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

Holiday Season Is Upon Us—I Plan to Wear This Jewelry Brand to Every Gathering

This is neither the first nor the last time that I'll talk about the power of accessories. I mean, it's hard not to talk about them when they've transformed my everyday style for the better. I have turned my most basic outfits into looks that garner compliments and, "OMG. Where did you get that?" from strangers. And for events that require a little bit more effort and elegance, jewelry has always been my secret weapon. I've decided that my friends deserve to get in on this hack, so I'm gifting them with fine jewelry this year. Adding dangly earrings and beaded bracelets to a classic slip-dress-and-heels combo or an embellished necklace to a simple neckline has proven to be a fool-proof method for me. This holiday season will be no different. With my calendar already filling up, I'm browsing the Gabriel & Co. site for new items to add to my and my friends' collections. Before you start scrolling, prepare to be stunned by the assortment of diamond-encrusted pieces. If you want to make a statement at every holiday gathering with minimal effort or shower your friends with fine jewelry this season, take a look at these jewels below.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm Ready to Ditch Skinny Jeans for These 5 Popular Pant Trends

No, I'm not here to hate on skinny jeans. The classic style has plenty of redeeming qualities, but there are just so many other trends to experiment with right now that I'd be remiss not to point them out. When I set out to find the most popular pant trends among celebrities, I definitely struck gold thanks to Rihanna, Blake Lively, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I Wear Chunky Sweaters 4 Times Per Week, and I'm Eyeing These Chic Styles Now

In my opinion, there are few things in life that are better than cozying up in a chunky sweater in the wintertime. I reach for my thickest knits as soon as the chilly weather hits, basically wear them four or so times per week, and don't take them off until mid-April, so I need to make sure that I stock up on the best ones. And this winter, it seems the options are especially good. Dare I say that I have managed to find the best chunky sweaters maybe ever?
APPAREL
whowhatwear

6 Dated Winter Accessories I'm Finally Ditching

During the many, many months of warm weather (I live in the South), I honestly kind of forget about my winter clothes and accessories. (Out of sight, out of mind, right?) But as soon as I see the 50s in the Weather app, I'm digging through bins of temporarily forgotten scarves and hats.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

8 Celebrity Outfit Ideas That Are Simple Yet Trendy

Life is busy and complicated—your outfit doesn't have to be. That's our sometimes motto (especially this time of year). The thing about the holiday season is that you need lots of outfits—even just casual ones for errands—that don't require a lot of effort. Celebrities concoct plenty of complicated outfits with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The Chic Gifts That Are on Our Wish Lists This Season

If you're preparing early for the holidays like I am, you know there's already a slew of wish list–worthy products out there. I always turn to Banana Republic for chic gifts both for myself and for my loved ones, and this season is no different. This year, the fashion-forward retailer has so many goodies that are hard to say no to. I'm talking fuzzy coats, cashmere sets, cozy accessories, and more. If you're also eyeing Banana Republic for your holiday gifts this year, you're highly likely to be everyone's favorite gift giver.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I'm a Stylist & Worked at Nordstrom for 20 Years—These Are My Top Winter Staples

We're always intrigued by fresh shopping tips from various industry insiders. So we jumped at the chance when Jennifer Sattler reached out about sharing some of her sartorial knowledge. Sattler is currently a stylist and a blogger on her popular site Closet Choreography. Before that, she actually spent 20 years working as a stylist at Nordstrom. So naturally, she knows a thing or two about building an A+ wardrobe.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

My Co-Worker Just Snagged the One Accessory on Every Fashion Person's Wish List

I'm here for just about anything fashion-related. (I'm an editor, c'mon.) But there are some things that get me just a bit more excited than others, be it a new launch from my favorite designers, a pair of vintage shoes I found rummaging through a thrift store, or (most recently) an extremely cute handbag I noticed on none other than my boss, Natalie Cantell.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

We Found 30 Fun Dresses, Tops, and "Leather" Jackets, All Under $50 (Seriously)

It all began two business days after my coffee filters were supposed to arrive. I was on Amazon, checking the status of my filters, when I accidentally scrolled too far and landed on my recommended purchases. I was amazed. Somehow, Amazon had found out that I had lost my beloved leather jacket to a disco bar on the Lower East Side the other night and decided to help. There it was, at the bottom of my screen, a cropped faux-leather jacket. With raving reviews, a flattering cut, and, most importantly, a price that wouldn't take my entire paycheck, it was love at first click. Add to cart.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

10 Easy Winter Outfit Ideas to Try at Work (and in Life)

Nailing what to wear to work is a challenge during any time of year, but come winter, it's especially difficult. When temperatures drop, it's hard to focus on much more than just not freezing like a solid block of ice. So if you find yourself reaching for the same pants and sweater all too often, don't worry—we're here to help you out.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm Only Interested in Pieces That I'll Never Want to Take Off—These 16 Are It

To no one's surprise, I've spent much of this year shopping, but the way I shop is different now. I've come up with a strategy that ensures my clothes don't sit in my closet tagged and unworn. Before swiping my credit card, I have to think of three ways to style the item I want to buy. This method doesn't completely eliminate impulsive purchases from my bank statements, but it helps. Following this new line of thinking may sound like a challenge, and it is. But it's much easier when you focus on polished basics that don't go out of style. Jenni Kayne has mastered the art of stylish staples, and its new arrivals prove it. Puffer coats, cashmere knitwear, and lug-sole boots are just some of the pieces you'll find below. Are you prepared to discover seasonal basics that you'll never want to take off? If the answer is yes, just keep scrolling.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm Revamping My Shoe Collection for the Fall—These Boots Deserve a Spot

For me, a clear indication that summer has turned into fall is not when the temperature drops but when my roommate and I begin competing for space on our shared shoe rack. My shoes are currently taking up the most space, and it's only going to get worse now that I've discovered this selection of fall boots at Net-a-Porter. (Sorry, roomie.) In my defense, these are some of the chicest boots on the market, and it just wouldn't be fair to deprive myself of these textured, heeled, and classic styles. My shoe collection needs a little seasonal upgrade, and I'm ready to invest in boots that will stand the test of time. Are you also shopping around for your next fall boot? If so, stay on this page, and keep scrolling for my top picks from Net-a-Porter.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy