Energy Industry

Benefits of Solar Energy

thedailymiaminews.com
 6 days ago

Solar energy has a wide range of advantages. It is one of the most efficient and cleanest kinds of energy in the world today. When it comes to their home's energy needs, every person should be aware of the various advantages of solar energy. Without the use of any...

thedailymiaminews.com

Daily Montanan

Senate urges America to use more fossil fuels as energy prices soar

New Jersey Monitor

Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas.  The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin […] The post Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Heartland Institute

Without fossil fuel infrastructure we’re supposed to have an ENERGY CRISIS!

Over the last decade, climate activists have successfully pressured governments, banks, and corporations to divest from crude oil and natural gas companies. The energy infrastructures are just like the “civil” infrastructures the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Infrastructure Report Cards constantly addresses, and the resultant poor “grades” given to the infrastructures of our economy. Under-investment in infrastructure leads to deterioration and supply chain issues that more adversely impact the economy.
OilPrice.com

Is It Fair To Ask Africa To Stop Pumping Oil And Gas?

Sub-Saharan Africa is responsible for just 3% of all global greenhouse gas emissions, but is heating up faster than anywhere else on the planet. Africa is particularly vulnerable to climate change, not only because it’s heating up first and fastest, but because the largely under-developed continent lacks the infrastructure and capital capacities to prepare for, mitigate, and adapt to the changes.
snntv.com

The Solar Panel Cost Guide

Originally Posted On: https://news.skylinesolarpower.com/the-solar-panel-cost-guide. Solar power is one of the hottest (no pun intended) real estate trends. Almost everyone knows that solar power is great for the environment and could help Americans transition away from excessive fossil fuel usage. What you might not know, however, is that solar power is...
nhbr.com

PUC rejects energy-efficiency plan

Following a 10-month delay on a plan designed to go into effect at the start of the year, the Public Utilities Commission has denied what would have been New Hampshire’s state’s most ambitious triennial energy efficiency plan to date. That plan proposed spending over $350 million on energy efficiency over the next three years.
Foreign Policy

It’s Time to Be Honest About Fossil Fuels’ Role in Energy Transition

The global energy crisis has hit U.S. shores: Fuel prices are rising, and a global supply shortage of natural gas is driving up the cost of heat and electricity as winter approaches. The Biden administration, worried that rising energy prices could cost votes and kneecap its ability to implement policies, has begged OPEC to pump more oil and Russia to step up gas supplies to Europe. At the same time, the Republicans have no useful energy policy alternative on offer. The United States needs a fundamentally new energy policy that will deliver reliable energy supplies at affordable prices with low impact on the environment and climate.
Daily Camera

Longmont awarded ‘SolSmart Gold’ solar energy designation

SolSmart, a national program that honors local communities for their efforts to encourage the use of solar energy, has awarded Longmont with a “SolSmart Gold” designation, city officials said Friday. Longmont Power and Communications officials said in a news release that “SolSmart communities are recognized for their work in streamlining...
Longview News-Journal

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout multiple benefits

MONTICELLO, Minnesota — Silflower was among native plants that blanketed the vast North American prairie until settlers developed farms and cities. Nowadays confined largely to roadsides and ditches, the long-stemmed cousin of the sunflower may be poised for a comeback, thanks to solar energy. Researchers are growing silflower at nine...
amherstindy.org

Sunday Rally Will Support Wind And Solar Energy

The Fix the Grid coalition is holding a rally and march Sunday, November 14 at 1 pm outside of the headquarters of the Independent System Operator-New England (ISO-NE) electrical system operator in Holyoke. Advocates will gather to protest ISO-NE’s slow transition from fossil fuels to solar and wind power. Detailed rally information can be found here.
thebossmagazine.com

Department of Energy to benefit from infrastructure bill

Bipartisan infrastructure bill will provide Department of Energy with $62 billion in incentives. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an infrastructure bill that will financially benefit the U.S. Department of Energy while creating around 1,000 new jobs in the agency. More than $62 billion in incentives is scheduled to...
schiffgold.com

Solar Energy Development Expected to Boost Silver Demand

Last week, Australia, France, India, the US and the UK announced the launch of the “One Sun, One World, On-Grid” initiative. The plan is to connect solar energy grids across borders. This could provide a big boost to silver demand. India first floated the idea of connecting solar energy grids...
pvtimes.com

Solar energy projects opposed in Beatty workshop

Pahrump residents were among the most vocal in speaking out against large-scale solar energy projects in the workshop on the subject held by the Beatty Town Advisory Board Monday, Nov. 8. Joe Davis, of Pahrump, was the first to speak. Saying his background was in the nuclear energy industry, Davis...
techxplore.com

Photovoltaic solar heating system uses 95% of energy available to heat water

A research team at the University of Córdoba has designed a sustainable photovoltaic solar device that can heat water up to 80 degrees—just like a regular electric heater. A significant percentage of buildings' energy consumption is to produce hot water. Photovoltaic solar heating can be considered a clean and renewable energy option. Easy to install, silent, and low maintenance, it also prevents the consumption of fossil fuels normally used for this process. Now, a research group at the University of Córdoba has designed a photovoltaic solar heating device that takes advantage of 95.06% of the energy available to produce domestic hot water.
pv-magazine.com

210mm wafer achieves highest energy yield, finds Trina Solar

The introduction of larger wafer/cell formats has been one of the biggest recent trends in module technology. With two different sizes – the 210mm ‘G12’ introduced by Zhonghuan Semiconductor, and the smaller 182mm ‘M10’ format produced by Longi – now well established in manufacturing, the industry is looking for ways to differentiate between the two.
Freethink

Solar energy is about to get a whole lot cheaper

The cost of solar panels has dropped by 90% in the past decade — it’s even cheaper than coal and gas in most countries. But still, for individuals, the upfront cost can remain a barrier to entry. And although solar is one of the fastest-growing green energy markets, it still...
