Sunshine Festival brings kindergarten students to the fair

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mio2m_0ctDhjqP00

Height requirements weren’t a concern Wednesday morning at the Brunswick Exchange Club Fair.

All the rides a kindergarten student is too short to enjoy were closed.

But that was OK for 1,100 kindergarten students from Glynn and McIntosh counties. They had the run of the fairgrounds for the annual Sunshine Festival, when the Exchange Club opens the fair early so the students can enjoy the kid-friendly rides.

Students walked in groups behind their teachers and queued up for the Ferris wheel, the carousel, spinning teacups and dinosaurs, carnival games and more.

“They’re really excited, and I can tell that their friendships are growing a lot more, being able to be paired up with their best friends and ride all the rides together,” said Taylor Davis, a kindergarten teacher at Sterling Elementary who led a group of students in matching t-shirts.

Bezaniek Campbell, a staff member at Burroughs-Molette Elementary, sat on the ground alongside nearly 20 students during a quick snack break between rides.

“Some parents can’t afford to bring them or can’t bring them,” she said, noting it was great to be able to take the kindergartners to the fair. “It’s an opportunity for them to come and enjoy themselves.”

Steven Floyd, vice president of the Exchange Club of Brunswick, said the Sunshine Festival is a gift to the students.

“This is our way to give back to the community,” he said. “… Our goal is to make our community a better place.”

The fair is open now through Saturday, and all money raised will be donated to local charities, most of which support children.

‘We’re just a group of men and women working together to make our community a better place through Americanism, community service, youth activities and the prevention of child abuse,” Floyd said. “And it’s just a fun day. There’s about 70 of us in the club, and we all donate our time to do this, to make this very successful and make sure it’s a safe and fun event.”

Members of the club, many of whom are veterans, also handed out little American flags to students on their way out so they’ll be ready to wave them during any Veterans Day events they attend today.

The Brunswick Fire Department was on hand to teach the kindergartners about fire safety and let them check out a fire truck.

Amara Webster accompanied her daughter, a kindergartner at Satilla Marsh Elementary. She said she wanted to be a part of what would surely be a memorable day.

“My other daughter didn’t get to do it because of COVID,” she said. “They didn’t do any field trip. She missed out so I’m glad that they were able to do this.”

#Kindergarten#Child Abuse#Community Service#Carnival Games#Charities#Mcintosh#Sterling Elementary
