Roundabout not needed at Frederica/Sea Island intersection

Each year, Seabrook Island plays host to nesting loggerhead sea turtles. Residents and visitors alike welcome the site of nests on the beach and relish the occasional chance to get a glimpse of this threatened species. However, a less desirable visit from our sea turtle friends seems to be on the rise – strandings. A stranded sea turtle is one that has come ashore, been brought ashore, or is floating near shore, whether alive or dead. Live stranded turtles tend to be weakened because of injury, disease, or by accidentally becoming the bycatch of fishing activities targeting other species. With more than two months remaining in the calendar year, Seabrook Island has had nine sea turtle strandings. Somewhat remarkably, these strandings have predominantly been Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles, which are the most critically endangered sea turtle species in existence. There have also been strandings involving loggerhead turtles and a single green sea turtle on our beaches this year. While the cause of a stranding can not always be determined, four of our strandings this year were sea turtles that were caught by people fishing from shore, and three were the result of boat strikes. While turtles caught on hook and line generally have a good prognosis if they receive proper care, boat strikes frequently result in death.

SEABROOK ISLAND, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO