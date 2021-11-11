CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundabout not needed at Frederica/Sea Island intersection

Brunswick News
 6 days ago

The traffic consultant’s recommendation for a roundabout at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads is, in my opinion, a sterile one. I doubt they considered the fact this...

thebrunswicknews.com

islandeyenews.com

Seabrook Island Sea Turtle Strandings On The Rise

Each year, Seabrook Island plays host to nesting loggerhead sea turtles. Residents and visitors alike welcome the site of nests on the beach and relish the occasional chance to get a glimpse of this threatened species. However, a less desirable visit from our sea turtle friends seems to be on the rise – strandings. A stranded sea turtle is one that has come ashore, been brought ashore, or is floating near shore, whether alive or dead. Live stranded turtles tend to be weakened because of injury, disease, or by accidentally becoming the bycatch of fishing activities targeting other species. With more than two months remaining in the calendar year, Seabrook Island has had nine sea turtle strandings. Somewhat remarkably, these strandings have predominantly been Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles, which are the most critically endangered sea turtle species in existence. There have also been strandings involving loggerhead turtles and a single green sea turtle on our beaches this year. While the cause of a stranding can not always be determined, four of our strandings this year were sea turtles that were caught by people fishing from shore, and three were the result of boat strikes. While turtles caught on hook and line generally have a good prognosis if they receive proper care, boat strikes frequently result in death.
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
Brunswick News

Sparrow's Nest seeking turkeys, fixins for Thanksgiving

Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving sides (yams, cranberry, gravy) this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext. 110.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Brunswick News

Community Calendar 11.15.21

The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library. A variety of books and audiobooks are available. Tuesday. The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Brunswick News

New districts await Kemp's signature

Redrawn state House and Senate districts that include additional counties and a representative linked to the Golden Isles now await the governor’s signature. State legislators convened in Atlanta on Nov. 3 to hammer out new House, Senate and congressional districts to reflect population figures provided in the 2020 census. The Georgia General Assembly was still working on the state’s 14 congressional districts Monday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

